Dubuque Senior has its next head football coach.
And he wants to take the Rams places they’ve barely even dreamed of being.
DJ Moore, a former four-year starter at the University of Dubuque and a longtime youth coach, has been hired as the Rams’ next head coach, pending school board approval.
Moore, a 37-year-old from Miami, takes over for Dale Ploessl, who led Senior through perhaps the most successful decade in program history before stepping down earlier this offseason.
“I’m super excited. Thankful. Especially grateful for the people who had a hand in making this happen,” said Moore, who is president and board member of Dubuque Youth Football and Cheer. “It’s going to be a ride.”
Moore began playing football at the age of 8, played all four years in high school in Miami and then moved north to play cornerback and return specialist for former coach Vince Brautigam at Dubuque.
Moore previously served as the offensive coordinator at Southwestern High School for one season and coached wide receivers and defensive backs at Senior last year.
For the last seven years he has been involved in coaching youth football in the area.
“What I bring is discipline, excitement, energy, positive mindset, and I want to motivate these kids to be the best versions of themselves on and off the field,” Moore said.
He expects a mix of change and status quo as he takes the reigns.
“We were very successful offensively last year, so I will probably keep that system in place. Defensively will probably have the biggest changes that everyone will see, just from a scheme standpoint,” he said. “We’ll probably change that up. Our defense will be catered more toward our actual personnel.”
The Rams program went through a major turnaround under Ploessl, winning just five combined games in the six seasons prior to his hire in 2011. Senior posted a winning regular-season record six times in the last 11 years and qualified for the postseason five times — six including the 2020 campaign when every team in the state participated in the playoffs.
The Rams had just one playoff appearance prior to Ploessl’s arrival.
“Coach Ploessl has done a great job of putting this program in a really great position the past few years getting to the playoffs. I don’t want to break that streak,” Moore said. “I want to first make sure we’re competitive, win games, of course beat Hempstead, and win a playoff game. Those are going to be the goals that we’re going to set first, and we’ll continue to build off that.”
Moore has loftier goals than that.
He, along with those who follow the Senior program, know that the Rams have just one playoff win in their history and it came way back in 1997.
Hempstead and Western Dubuque are the metro area’s only football programs to reach the state championship game, with both finishing as a runner-up before claiming titles the following season.
Moore sees the Rams getting to that level.
“That is definitely a goal of mine. I do have big goals, a big vision,” he said. “Maybe not next year, but at some point, I do want to put us in position, not just to win a playoff game, but at least challenge and compete for a state championship. I know that’s not something people talk about around here, afraid to jinx it, but I believe in speaking things into existence. If we want to be there, we need to see it. We need to talk about it.
“I would love to be the guy to do that. I think I’ve got the support and the staff to set those same goals. We want to make history here.”