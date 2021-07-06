Sam Koenig is one of the lucky ones.
The way he sees it, he’s never worked a day in his life.
And now he’s even more entrenched in his dream job.
Koenig, a Dubuque Wahlert and Loras College grad, was promoted to assistant athletic director for business operations and the director of soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Koenig, who has also coached the Wahlert and Dubuque Senior boys programs in addition to assistant coaching positions at Loras and Dominican University, has coached the Pioneers’ men’s team since 2019.
He is now the head coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at UW-Platteville, and along with athletic director Dr. Kristina Navarro, will oversee the entire athletic department budget.
“I’m super thankful for Kristina Navarro and Chancellor Dennis Shields and everyone within our athletic department,” Koenig said. “It’s been a crazy last several months for everyone in the entire world, but here at UW-Platteville we’ve kind of been chugging along in the athletic department.”
Koenig played at Loras under former coach Dan Rothert, who for several years held a similar role to the one Koenig now undertakes.
“This has kind of been a dream job. I saw how successful both programs can be at the same time, just from a sense of you have similar resources,” Koenig said. “And then just the passion, and building soccer in southwest Wisconsin is very appealing to me. Just from a sense of, it’s a typical basketball, football area, and soccer is just growing and growing and growing.
Koenig, 27, and his wife, Shannon, are expecting their second child sometime in the next two weeks. They also have a 15-month-old daughter, Kathleen.
And they are a big part in allowing Koenig to pursue his dream, he said.
“All the credit to them and everyone who helps our family. They allow me to do the recruiting, do the administrative work, to try to build nationally known programs — that’s my goal,” he said. “Like I tell everyone every day, I don’t feel like I’ve worked a day in my life. And that’s a credit to my family allowing me to be that crazy soccer lunatic coach.”
Koenig, of course, doesn’t see his job as simply the Xs and Os of coaching. Culture and family were key words for him while leading Wahlert to a 2012 Iowa state championship as a player and they have stuck with him as a coach — both at the prep level and beyond.
“It’s just so awesome to be able to lead college student athletes from the sense of, I’m not there to be their coach necessarily. I’m there to help them get better for the rest of their life. That’s way more intriguing to me than just coaching soccer,” he said. “I’ll know if I did my job 20 years down the road or 10 years down the road if they’re successful in their lives, they’re chasing their careers, they’re chasing their dreams.
“The big thing for me is culture, I always talk about family. I know that we did a good job at building a culture if one of our female student athletes has other female student-athletes standing up in her wedding, or on the men’s side, he has one of his guys from the team standing up in his wedding. And then the rest of the team is invited there. That means we did a really good job. If someone invites you to a wedding, it means you’re pretty special in their lives and that’s what we’re trying to create within our culture: One family just trying to make each other better every day — academically, socially, athletically — while going through a big transitional phase of their life.
“It’s just exciting. I love coaching. It’s my passion, and the more I get to do it the more I love it.”