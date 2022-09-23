Dubuque Senior proved last season it could challenge Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
The Rams battled the Cougars twice last season in games that were not decided until late into the fourth quarter.
Friday night was a different story.
A second-quarter red zone fumble stymied an opportunity for the Rams to tie the game at 7-7 and things went completely downhill for Senior, who had high hopes of avenging last year’s losses – one of which ended their season in the first round of the playoffs.
Senior committed seven turnovers and was never able to gain much offensive momentum after the opening fumble as Class 5A No. 4-ranked Kennedy throttled the Rams, 38-0, at Dalzell Field.
Jack Simon threw for 115 yards in the air and Walker Tart had six catches for 61 yards to lead Senior offensively.
Senior’s defense was stout early on. The Rams forced a three-and-out on Kennedy’s opening drive and Cohen Pfohl’s sack on the Cougars’ next possession thwarted an 11-play effort with another forced punt.
But the Rams were unable to muster much offense of their own in the opening frame and Kennedy took advantage early in the second.
Zion Jackson-Collins opened the scoring when he broke loose for a 44-yard scamper to the end zone to put the Cougars ahead, 7-0.
Senior put together its best scoring opportunity of the first half on the next drive. Through 12 plays that spanned 69 yards, the Rams amassed four first downs. But a costly fumble just 10 yards from the goal line gave the ball back to Kennedy.
A second Rams’ turnover with under 3 minutes remaining in the half not only proved damaging but was precursor to how the rest of the night would go.
None of it in the Rams favor.
The Cougars picked off Senior QB Jack Simon and needed just one play to parlay it into a 17-yard scoring run by Trevor Scott.
Senior outgained Kennedy, 158-144, in the first half, but couldn’t muster another scoring drive as a second fumble and a second interception sent the Rams into the locker room with four turnovers and trailing, 14-0.
The one positive: Senior was set to receive the ball to open the second half.
But even that turned ugly.
Miscommunication by the Rams on the opening second-half kickoff led to a live ball deep in the Rams’ territory. Senior failed to pounce it, giving the Cougars a golden scoring opportunity just seconds into the third quarter.
Kennedy took advantage of the short field with a touchdown pass just three plays later to Michael Mulherin and a 21-0 lead, not 2 minutes into the second half.
And the trend continued.
Senior committed its fifth turnover on the night on the next drive as yet another fumble provided the Cougars a prime scoring opportunity. Lwingis Kabula’s field goal made it 24-0.
Senior committed its sixth and seventh turnovers in the fourth quarter when the game was all but decided.
Donovan Slick-Driscoll added touchdowns of 25 and 56 to complete the scoring.
