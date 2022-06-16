Dubuque Senior needed just one big inning to rout Clinton on Wednesday.
Josie Potts went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, Aubree Steines also drove in three runs, and Dubuque Senior scored 14 runs in the first inning of a 15-0 three-inning blowout of the River Queens at Wiegand Field.
Sophie Link added two hits and two runs for the Rams.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Senior 11, Waterloo East 0 (5 innings) — At Dubuque: Jon Wille doubled and tripled at the plate, and earned the victory on the mound as the Rams routed the Trojans. Waterloo East forfeited the second game of the scheduled doubleheader.
Western Dubuque 7-0, West Delaware 0-1 — At Manchester, Iowa: Isaac Then struck out nine in a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the opener as the Bobcats split with the Hawks.
Dyersville Beckman 14, North Linn 3 (5 innings) — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth hit his second home run of the season, Logan Burchard went 4-for-4, and Luke Schieltz had a three-run triple as the Trailblazers routed the Lynx.
Cascade 7, Northeast Goose Lake 3 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cass Hoffman and Tanner Simon had two hits apiece, and Simon drove in two runs as the Cougars earned their sixth straight win.
North Scott 3, Maquoketa 1 — At Eldridge, Iowa: The Lancers clipped the Cardinals in non-conference action.
Wyoming Midland 8, Edgewood-Colesburg 3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: The Eagles downed the Vikings in a Tri-Rivers Conference game.
(Tuesday games)
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Center Point-Urbana 2 — At Center Point, Iowa: Ryan Brosius and Ben Freed collected two hits apiece, Jack Walsh drove in two runs, and Aaron Savary struck out 14 and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings of work for Wahlert (14-6).
South Winn 7, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge outhit South Winn, 8-4, in falling to 2-14 with the Upper Iowa Conference defeat.
Tipton 6, Bellevue 5 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Dawson Weber had two of Bellevue’s five hits and drove in a run. Tipton scored twice in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.
