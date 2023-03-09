CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Scales Mound is one step away from making history.
Competing in their second state Illinois Class 1A state basketball semifinals, the Hornets are taking it one step further after last year’s third-place finish.
This time, they look to stand on top.
Scales Mound overcame a dismal first-half shooting effort, only to put it all together in the final 16 minutes and rally to beat Tuscola, 40-27, and advance to Saturday’s state championship game for the first time in school history.
The Hornets will meet Waterloo Gibault at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the title.
Thomas Hereau led Scales Mound (33-5) with 10 points. Jacob Duerr added eight, Dylan Slavenburg seven and Charlie Wiegel six.
Kam Sweetnam had eight points to lead Tuscola, which closed at 30-7.
Scales Mound shot just 19 percent from the field (5-for-26) in the first half, but only trailed by two at the break largely due to an ever-changing defense that caused the Warriors fits. Tuscola shot just 4-for-22 in the opening half.
The Hornets converted their first two baskets of the third and found an offensive rhythm that carried through for the rest of the contest and sparked them a 27-19 lead after three quarters.
Tuscola got within four midway through the fourth, but the Hornets closed the contest on an 8-0 to send them into Saturday’s title game.
