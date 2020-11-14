Dubuque Hempstead senior Samantha Fish and Dubuque Wahlert senior Zoe Heiar narrowly missed advancing to the finals in their events at the Iowa girls state swimming meet Friday night in Marshalltown.
Fish swam a 59.83 to finish 18th in the 100-yard butterfly, and Heiar swam a 1:09.13 to place 18th in the 100 breaststroke in the preliminary round. The top 16 swimmers in each event will swim in today’s finals.
Dubuque schools had a total of 15 swims Friday night.
In the 200 freestyle, Senior junior Maci Boffeli placed 22nd and Wahlert junior Jamie Schmid took 29th. Senior junior Tabitha Monahan and freshman Molly Gilligan finished 24th and 32nd, respectively, in the 50 freestyle.
Heiar and Gilligan also competed in the 100 butterfly and placed 22nd and 25th, respectively. In the 100 freestyle, Monahan tied for 28th and Wahlert senior Hayley Welbes took 32nd.
In the 100 backstroke, Fish finished 20th, while Wahlert sophomore Avery Schmidt tied for 29th and Senior freshman Kaitlyn Vantiger took 31st. Wahlert’s Ariana Yaklich took 24th and Boffeli placed 28th in the breaststroke.
The three Dubuque schools will compete in a total of eight relay races when the meet concludes this afternoon. Senior is seeded seventh in the 200 medley relay, 15th in the 200 freestyle relay and 13th in the 400 freestyle relay. Wahlert landed the 15th seed in the medley, the 17th seed in the 200 free relay and 16th seed in the 400 free relay. Hempstead qualified 28th in the medley and 29th in the 400 free relay.
Bettendorf senior Makayla Hughbanks upheld her No. 1 seed to win the state diving competition with 505.70 points, more than 19 points ahead of Johnston’s Ciara Wheeler in the only final contested on Friday.
But, three state records came off the boards in the prelims.
Iowa City West junior Scarlet Martin swam a 53.39 to set the state mark in the 100 butterfly, then set another state standard with a 54.17 in the 100 backstroke.
Waukee’s Jessi Wigham took down the state record in the 500 freestyle with a 4:47.43. In that event, Iowa City West’s Aurora Roghair also beat the previous state record by swimming a 4:48.50.