News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

Iowa drubs Minnesota for 6th straight win for the pig

Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

Sports briefs: Bears' Nagy hands play calls to offensive coordinator Lazor

No. 13 Wisconsin to play at Michigan after canceling 2 games

Fish, Heiar each place 18th at state swimming meet

Prep football: Lancaster wins playoff opener over Melrose-Mindoro

Bowling: Former champs win twice on opening weekend of Big 10

Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher

Chryst 'hopeful' about No. 13 Wisconsin's QB situation

Sports briefs: NFL television ratings see 6% decline at midseason point

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher

No. 2 Notre Dame brings unbeaten season to Boston College

Women's college basketball: WD grad ready for possible final season at UNI

Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks

Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead

Braves' Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger Abreu gets AL

White Sox say they understand 'seriousness' La Russa case

Ex-football players sue Iowa, alleging racial discrimination

NCAA voices concern on student-athlete performance bets

Halfway through NFL season, uncertainty reigns off the field

Sports briefs: Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

Masters in November gives golf a big sendoff

Duax excited to officially join UNI men’s basketball family

Local & area roundup: 48th Turkey Trot canceled over COVID-19 concerns

College basketball: Garza, Butler headline AP preseason All-America team

USHL: Saints game postponed

MLB: Cleveland's Bieber, Cincinnati's Bauer win Cy Young Awards

TH Athlete of Week: Hempstead's Fish hoping to finish prep career strong

College baseball: Dubuque native signs letter of intent to play at LSU

USHL: Fighting Saints' weekend game postponed

Popular Dubuque Turkey Trot canceled over COVID-19 concerns

College football: Hawkeyes round up 2025 schedule by adding 2 nonconference games

College basketball: Garza unanimous selection on AP All-America team

Girls prep swimming: Large local contingent headed to Marshalltown

Prep athletics: Reynolds mandates facemasks at sports events

College football: Jones makes good 1st impression for Hawkeyes

Ex-Iowa players' attorney pulls $20M demand, says he'll sue

Sports briefs: 4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer

Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards

More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's arrest

Women's college basketball: Clarke opens with top-20 victory

Iowa is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth

Brewers' Williams, Mariners CF Lewis win Rookie of the Year

College notebook: Freiburger claims another A-R-C honor

A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters