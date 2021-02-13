The Dubuque Fighting Saints have pretty much owned the Waterloo Black Hawks for more than a calendar year.
Until Friday night.
Waterloo overcame a couple of two-goal deficits en route to a 7-6 victory that spoiled Teddy Bear Toss Night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints had won a record eight in a row in the series and four this season to secure the Cowbell Cup for a second consecutive season. Waterloo’s last win in the series came on Jan. 3, 2020.
Dubuque showed the rust of a nearly two-week layoff. The Saints had last week’s three-game series against Youngstown postponed because of coronavirus protocol.
“You could tell Waterloo was more in game condition tonight, and we were almost a step behind, despite scoring all of those goals,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s a perfect example of the fact there are more pieces to the game than just lighting up the scoreboard, and we didn’t succeed at that tonight, from the forward position all the way back to the net.
“Some guys gave it their all, but they didn’t have enough after just having a few practices under their belts the last couple of weeks. We just didn’t look like ourselves.”
The Saints won’t have much time to regroup. They visit USHL-leading Chicago tonight and Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game weekend.
“We have to be excited about playing the top team in the league,” David said. “We have to make sure we do the right things to prepare for (tonight), and we’ll have a couple of guys with fresh legs coming in. We have a chance in less than 24 hours to put this one behind us.”
Daniyal Dzhaniyev opened the scoring with the Teddy Bear Toss goal at the 10:44 mark of the opening period. While enjoying the second power play of the game, Tristan Lemyre sent a pass through the high slot toward captain P. J. Fletcher, who fanned on a one-timer.
The pass continued on to Dzhaniyev in the right faceoff circle, and he wired a shot into a wide-open net behind goaltender Emmett Croteau for his 10th goal of the season. That goal matched rookie Connor Kurth for the team lead and triggered a wave of stuffed animals thrown onto the ice. The animals will be donated to the local Toys for Tots initiative.
“It was a lot of fun, scoring that goal, but you have to give all the credit to my linemates for setting me up on that one,” Dzhaniyev said. “It was fun, but I would have much rather had a win tonight than be the guy who scored that goal.
“Coming out of quarantine is always kind of difficult. We started the game well and had a good second period, but we have to do a better job of finishing off games. We have to put this one behind us and have a positive mindset going into tomorrow's game.”
Waterloo knotted the game at 1-1 less than two minutes later. Jacob Jeannette drove the net and put the rebound of an Alex Gaffney shot past goaltender Lukas Parik for his second goal of the year.
Robert Cronin regained the lead for Dubuque at the 15:20 mark during a delayed penalty call. He scored on his own rebound from the left faceoff circle. Lemyre and Dzhaniyev picked up assists.
Waterloo again tied the game, this time on a power play 42 seconds into the middle period. From the side of the net, Dane Montgomery scored his first goal of the season by tapping home the rebound of Luke Bast’s shot from the point.
But the Black Hawks’ momentum didn’t last.
Dubuque scored twice in 19 seconds to take a 4-2 lead. Cronin made a slick toe drag move around a Waterloo defender to score an unassisted goal at 2:25, and Andrei Buyalsky converted a 2-on-1 with P. J. Fletcher to make it 4-2. Kurth assisted on Buyalsky’s fourth of the year.
Casey Severo scored on the rebound of his own breakaway attempt at the 11:23 mark to again pull Waterloo within a goal. But Dzhaniyev responded just seven seconds later after taking a Cronin pass and scoring into the top left corner of the net behind goalie Charlie Glockner for his 11th of the year.
David Gucciardi’s power play goal on the rebound of an Ethan Szmagaj shot at 16:50 pulled Waterloo within 5-4 heading into the second intermission.
Waterloo tied it at the 3:50 mark of the third, when Owen Ozar ripped a shot off the crossbar and into the net for his eighth of the year.
Lemyre put the Saints ahead again less than five minutes later after taking a Max Montes pass. His shot from the low slot hit a defender and trickled past Glockner, who anticipated a harder shot and found himself out of position.
Gucciardi made it 6-6 with a slap shot at 15:48, and Ethan Szmagaj gave Waterloo its first lead of the game less than two minutes later on a shot from the right faceoff circle.