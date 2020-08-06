The relationships built and developed on the tennis courts are what Chris Burns will miss the most.
After seven consecutive years — eight years in all after one season right out of college — leading the Dubuque Senior boys tennis program, Burns resigned last month to devote more time to other endeavors.
“Truthfully, it wasn’t any one thing, it was a lot of little things that made me come to this decision,” said Burns, a seventh grade teacher at Roosevelt Middle School. “Both personally and professionally, there’s a lot of things you pass up when you’re a varsity coach, and that includes in the leadup to the season. I knew I wasn’t going to do this forever, and I’ve had a lot of fun over this stretch and now seemed like as good a time as any to step back.”
Burns led the Rams fresh out of Loras College for one season in 2003, then returned 11 years later to take over in 2014. His return got off to a terrific start, leading the Rams to their first city championship since 2001 and ending Wahlert’s reign of 13 consecutive city crowns.
“There were some great moments for sure,” Burns said. “I just now want to make sure I have the ability to say yes to things I had to say no to before. That’s not a bad thing, I don’t regret saying no to those things before that I had to pass up. But now’s the time to say yes.”
Burns also guided Gus Zuccaro and Jacob Mozena to back-to-back third-place finishes at the Iowa Class 2A state meet in 2015-16, and the duo lost its only match of the season at state during their senior campaign that closed with a 20-1 record.
“Getting to know the kids and parents, and the relationships long after the fact of tennis, is definitely what I’ll miss the most,” Burns said. “I actually just played golf (Wednesday) with Gus. I’ll stay in touch with them and that’s the hardest thing about it that I’ll miss the most.”
Following a spring season that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burns and the Rams had expectations this year that didn’t have the chance to be met.
Burns was looking forward to having the deepest lineup of his tenure this past spring. All-MVC second-team picks Dylan Fair and Josh Husemann were set to lead the way for a roster that would have fully returned from 2019. Auden Radar and Gregor Kincaid both earned all-MVC honorable mention last year, and junior Harrison Thompkins was to return after missing last season due to injury after seeing varsity action as a freshman.
Having 10 viable options for six varsity spots, the Rams were primed to improve on a 9-9 record from a 2019 season in which they reached the substate level as a team.
“I told next year’s seniors that just because I’m not their coach anymore, that doesn’t mean they won’t see me at every local meet I can get to,” Burns said. “Getting to know the kids and their families is what’s easily stood out the most for me during my time there.”