Tom Garrity will be passing the United States Hockey League leadership torch to a long-time friend, not to mention one of the most respected gentlemen in collegiate hockey.
The USHL on Friday announced that former Western Collegiate Hockey Association commissioner Bill Robertson will succeed Garrity as its 10th president and commissioner. Robertson will take office on July 12.
“I’ve known and worked with Bill for 20 years and am confident in saying the USHL is in great hands with Bill taking over the roles of president and commissioner,” Garrity in a statement released by the league. “We had a lot of fantastic candidates for the position but feel Bill’s experience in the sport will help continue to grow the league’s pedigree as one of the best junior hockey leagues in the world. I have great respect for Bill as a person and leader and there is no one better to lead the USHL.”
Garrity, a Prairie du Chien, Wis., native and University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate, served the USHL in both roles since 2017 and announced his departure earlier this season. In one of his last duties, he helped the USHL find his successor.
Robertson enhanced the player and fan experience during his seven-year run at the helm of the WCHA, which disbanded at the end of this season. Eight of the WCHA’s 10 members departed to help resurrect the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Robertson returned WCHA playoff games to on-campus sites, which significantly increased attendance. He also introduced 3-on-3 play in overtime and a shootout for the first time in league history.
Robertson expanded corporate partnerships, added collaborations and helped refine WCHA governance while reducing operating expenses. He also introduced player safety initiatives in line with several other high-level hockey organizations.
“I’m honored to serve as the president and commissioner of the USHL,” Robertson, a St. Paul, Minn., native said in a statement. “As the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, the USHL stands as the top development league for the sport of hockey in this country. I’m excited to work with our owners, team executives, general managers, coaches and the individual markets that support this great league as we continue to raise our profile and grow the USHL. I’m also grateful to succeed my good friend Tom Garrity, who has seen the league thrive under his leadership.”
Robertson’s resume includes extensive work within the NHL, NBA and Major Lacrosse League.
He served the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Swarm lacrosse team in their inaugural seasons and also worked with the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Target Center in Minneapolis, the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim and Edison International Field, the home of the Anaheim Angels.
He spent six years as the Director of Communications for The Walt Disney Company, leading communications efforts for the Mighty Ducks and Angels. Robertson also served in the same role with the Timberwolves (1989-93).
Robertson’s experience in hockey also includes strategic planning and serving as the main liaison for the 2004 NHL All-Star Weekend, 2004 World Cup of Hockey and 2011 NHL Draft as well as serving as media relations liaison for the men’s and women’s Team USA Olympic ice hockey teams in 2002 and 2006.