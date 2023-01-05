FARLEY, Iowa — On the day Paul Scherrman’s professional baseball career came to an end in 1972, he received a valuable piece of advice from his minor league manager.
Rich Donnelly, who went on to spend 35 years as a Major League Baseball coach, faced the unenviable task of telling Scherrman the parent Washington Senators released him after only 11 games at the Class A level. Donnelly encouraged Scherrman to attend the Minnesota Twins’ camp, but he didn’t make the team.
“I’ve always remembered Rich telling me, ‘Don’t quit baseball. You can still have so much fun playing the game,’” Scherrman recalled. “I didn’t. I’ve been a competitive baseball player my entire life, and I’m so grateful for everything that’s come my way from being involved in the game.
“I got into the movie Field of Dreams because of baseball, and I had the chance to travel the world with the Ghost Players because of it. I gained a love of field maintenance and making a diamond as good as it can possibly be. I’ve had the honor of serving on the board of directors for the Roberto Clemente Foundation and Roberto’s Kids, and I’ve met so many great people all over the world because of baseball. I’ve been really blessed.”
Scherrman, the charter president of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League semi-pro circuit and a member of the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame, will have yet another honor bestowed upon him this summer. The Farley Park Board on Wednesday announced plans to name the baseball diamond at the facility “Paul Scherrman Field” to honor his lifelong and ongoing dedication to the sport and the Farley community.
Scherrman will be honored following a Farley Hawks game on June 10.
“You don’t do it for the individual recognition,” an emotional Scherrman said. “It’s for the love of the game, and this is something that kind of caught me off guard. I didn’t expect this. To have my efforts recognized by having the ballpark named ‘Paul Scherrman Field’ definitely goes to the top of the list of the honors and accomplishments I’ve had in baseball.”
The 74-year-old Scherrman has been involved with Farley semi-pro baseball since 1965, his junior year at Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis. He began managing the team in 1971 alongside friend Mike Healy and played catcher until age 53, because “at age 53, you’re not as good as you were at 43 or 33, and you’re continuously moving yourself down in the batting order,” he joked.
Scherrman managed and played alongside his three sons and also managed grandsons during his tenure with the Hawks. He plans to manage the team, one of the most consistent semi-pro squads in the area, again this summer.
The Scherrman family has deep roots in the Farley baseball community. Paul’s father, Bob, helped launch the Little League program in 1959 and coached youth teams in the community while establishing the Farley Babe Ruth Tournament.
“Many times, an honor such as this happens too often after the fact,” said Dale Till, who played for Scherrman for 14 seasons before retiring in 1983. “For Paul’s wife Jody, and children, John, Mike, Rob, Molly and particularly for Paul, this recognition will hopefully be enjoyed for many years to come. As the manager for Farley semi-pro baseball for over 50 years, Paul has and continues to be a class act regarding all aspects of area baseball.”
Scherrman succeeded on the diamond as a player and as a manager because of his attention to detail and commitment to the fundamentals. He also applied those principles to his family implement business and three terms in the Iowa House of Representatives before retiring from politics in 2002.
“Paul expected us to play hard and to play the right way, but in all those years, I never heard him get mad at a player,” said fellow Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame member Scott Harris, who started playing for Farley at age 18 and continues to be involved in the program at age 61. “He’s just a phenomenal person and someone I learned so much from over the years, not just in baseball but in life. I have an enormous amount of respect for Paul.
“It’s awesome that they’re naming the diamond after him, and, to be honest, maybe a little overdue. A lot of people don’t understand how much time and labor he’s put into that field and Farley baseball over the years. It’s really incredible when you take a step back and think about it.”
Scherrman, with the blessing of the Farley Park Board, developed the ballpark into one of the finest in Eastern Iowa. The facility serves as the home ballpark for the Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque High School varsity team.
“I can’t think of anybody more deserving of this honor then Paul Scherrman,” said Amy Kluesner, the president of the Farley Park Board. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Paul for many years as a member of the Park Board, and Paul has worked tirelessly to make our park one of the best in the state and he did it without any accolades or monetary benefits. He did it for the love of the sport, the City Park and the town of Farley. For that we are forever grateful!”
Paul Scherrman Field looks nothing like it did in 1970, when it featured an all-dirt infield and the outfield dimensions measured 330 feet down the lines, 320 to the power alleys and a scant 315 to dead centerfield.
With the help of the local Jaycees, Scherrman helped coordinate volunteers to sod the infield on a Saturday afternoon that fall. He then spread the word to local contractors that the diamond needed fill to develop more baseball-like outfield fence dimensions.
In the 1990s, when nearby Farley Speedway underwent a renovation, Scherrman helped coordinate a project to transport dirt to solidify and smooth the outfield. On one Saturday, a steady stream of dump trucks transported the dirt from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to bring the dimensions to 330 down the lines, 340 to the alleys and 370 to centerfield.
But that last distance now requires an asterisk, thanks to Terry Steffens’ Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame speech last summer. Steffens revealed that, when he and Scherrman measured the centerfield distance, it came to 369 but Scherrman said, “We’ll call it 370, because we can’t be one foot shorter than (rival) Cascade.”
“That was supposed to be our secret,” Scherrman said with a laugh. “Everybody cracked up when he told that story, though.”
The renovations never stopped, and Farley Park continued to evolve. Further projects included a wooden fence, complete with advertising to bring revenue to support the diamond, and flood lights to make night games possible.
Dugouts modeled after the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field followed in the 1990s. Crumbling grandstands gave way to box seating with comfortable stadium chairs. And, when a storm destroyed the chain-link backstop, Scherrman helped coordinate its replacement with netting for better spectator viewing.
“I want to make it clear that I can’t take all the credit,” Scherrman said. “With every project we’ve done, the park board has gotten incredible help from contractors and players and baseball supporters who have volunteered their time. It takes a team of supporters and people who will help you, because you can’t do it alone.
“You never have to ask twice. That’s what makes this community so special. You’re always seeing people take time off work to donate their time to projects they believe in. Now, the community has a park and a baseball field as nice as you’ll ever find in a small town of 1,500 people.”
The work never ends.
The playing surface requires daily maintenance during the season, and the user groups take pride in smoothing the infield dirt and repairing the pitcher’s mound and batters boxes after each use.
“I always said it was great therapy for me to work on the diamond, especially when there was no one else at the ballpark,” Scherrman said. “When you work on a diamond – which you’ve been on your entire life – it can calm you down. And there’s so much pride when you take a step back and see how nice it looks after you’re finished.”
Contributions to support the dedication and plaque can be made payable to Paul Scherrman Field and dropped off at any MidwestOne Bank location.
