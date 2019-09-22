The University of Dubuque used three top-10 individual finishes this weekend to win the Prairie Fire Classic women’s golf tournament at Soangetaha Country Club in Galesburg, Ill.
The Spartans had to suspend their play at the Knox College tournament on Saturday due to lightning and wet course conditions. Play resumed as the teams finished Round 1 on Sunday. After completion of the first round, round two was cancelled.
Dubuque shot a 325, three shots clear of runner-up Grinnell in the seven-team tournament.
Madison Bowers tied for second place with a 78, while Daniela Miranda tied for fifth with a 81 and Sydney Killeen tied for 10th with an 82. Maddie Strum tied for 18th with an 84, and Megan Gille tied for 24th with an 86.
The Spartans’ Kaylee O’Donnell did not compete as a member of the UD team but still tied for 10th with her 82. Likewise, former Dubuque Wahlert standout and UD freshman Mary Edwards shot an 84 and tied for 18th.
MEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks, Spartan place — At Waterloo, Iowa: Eian Coad finished first in the Singles C-Flight to lead Loras College at the American Rivers Conference tournament. Loras’ unseeded Riley Collins, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, earned the bronze medal in the B-Singles draw.
Dubuque’s Jose Mancilla took fourth in the B-Flight.