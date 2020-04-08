Luka Garza added a prestigious national award to his collection.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday named the Iowa star as the recipient of this year’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
The award, named after the Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA champion, has been presented annually the past six years to the top center in NCAA Division I.
Garza, a 6-foot-11 junior, is the third player from the Big Ten Conference to win the award, and the first Hawkeye to do so.
“I have looked up to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar my entire life,” Garza said in a release issued by the University of Iowa. “To win an award in his name is a tremendous honor and one that I share with my family. I am incredibly grateful to have the coaching staff, group of teammates, and my family, which put me in position to win this award. Lastly, I’d like to thank the loyal support of Hawkeye Nation!”
Garza was named the national player of the year by six national outlets, including The Sporting News, Fox and ESPN. He was the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award recipient and became just the third consensus first-team All-American in program history.
Garza scored 740 points and grabbed 305 rebounds in a shortened 2019-20 season, one of just three Big Ten players to ever reach those totals.
On a dozen occasions this season Garza scored at least 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, the second-best total in the nation.
He scored at least 20 points 25 times — also the second-best total in Division I — and had five 30-point efforts.
“Luka Garza is a very intelligent player and it shows in his efficiency with the ball,” Abdul-Jabbar said in the release. “To have 25 games with 20 points or more is no easy task and it proves the level of effort and focus he sustained throughout the season. Congratulations to Luka on this award and a remarkable junior year.”
Garza’s 11 straight games with at least 20 points was the longest streak by any player since Kemba Walker in 2011. Garza averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against AP Top 25 opponents.
His 15 double-doubles were the third-most in a season by any Hawkeye, and the most since Reggie Evans had 18 in 2002.
“I am extremely proud of Luka and our program,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Knowing the amount of respect that Luka has for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this award is incredibly special for Luka. No player in the country was as productive and consistent — against the quality of teams and players in the Big Ten — than Luka Garza in 2020.”
Dayton’s Obi Toppin won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, Villanova’s Saddiq Bey earned the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell took home the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and Oregon’s Peyton Pritchard won the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.