Aidin Bettcher was in the zone on Tuesday.
In the second game, he was absolutely perfect.
Bettcher followed up an opening 224 game with a perfect 300, leading the Dubuque Senior boys bowling team to a 3,070-2,944 victory over Waterloo West at Cherry Lanes.
Michael Wlochal bowled a 254-213—467 series and Hunter Winner added a 224-190—414 as the Rams took a 2,153-1,890 lead after the individual portion.
Clara Pregler had a 204-236—440 series for the Senior girls, but Waterloo West rallied in Baker series to win, 2,743-2,711.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 63, Marion 60 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 21 points, Logan Goedken added 18, and the Blazers fought off Marion for a WaMaC Conference victory.
Solon 56, West Delaware 40 — At Solon, Iowa: The Spartans eased past the Hawks after building a 21-point lead entering the fourth quarter of their WaMaC Conference contest.
Cascade 59, Iowa City Regina 42 — At Cascade, Iowa: Brady White went for 20 points, Justin Roling added 15 and Cass Hoffman 13, and the Cougars defeated the Regals.
Bellevue Marquette 69, Calamus-Wheatland 54 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 17 points, Spencer Roeder chipped in 15 and Evan Scott had 11, and the Mohawks surged past Cal-Wheat.
East Dubuque 73, River Ridge (Ill.) 49 — At Hanover, Ill.: Ben Montag went for 28 points, Zach Freiburger added 20 and Dawson Feyen chipped in 10 as the Warriors opened Northwest Upstate Illini Conference play with a win over the Wildcats.
Galena 49, Stockton 38 — At Galena, Ill.: Parker Studtmann scored 14 points, Kaden Hauber had 12, Connor Glasgow 11 and Ethan Hefel 10, and the Pirates used a 13-3 first-quarter run to hold off the Blackhawks.
Scales Mound 65, Warren 32 — At Warren, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 19 points and Zayden Ellsworth added 12 as the Hornets cruised to a victory over the Warriors.
Cuba City 87, Iowa-Grant 59 — At Livingston, Wis.: Carter Olson scored a game-high 19 points, Max Lucey added 14, Ian Hinderman had 13 and Reece Rosenkranz 12, and the Cubans routed the Panthers.
Southwestern 56, Darlington 54 (OT) — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 18 points and the Wildcats clipped the Redbirds in overtime in their SWAL tilt.
Fennimore 61, Mineral Point 59 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Mark Kenney scored 15 points, Lucas Lendosky had 13, Mason Adkins added 12, Austin Horn 11 and Brady Larson 10, and the Golden Eagles clipped the Pointers.
Potosi 82, Albany 46 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored 22 points, Sam Udelhofen added 18, Levi Groom had 15 and Logan Uppena 13, and the Chieftains dominated Albany.
Benton 64, Juda 28 — At Benton, Wis.: Chad Haffele dropped 23 points, Rex Blaine had 16 and Nathan Keleher 12, and the Zephyrs routed Juda.
Pecatonica 62, Belmont 60 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: Pecatonica clipped the Braves in their Six Rivers Conference showdown.
River Ridge (Wis.) 59, Seneca 46 — At Seneca, Wis.: The Timberwolves beat Seneca in non-conference action.
Black Hawk 59, Shullsburg 41 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Warriors rolled past the Miners in their Six Rivers West matchup.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Solon 69, West Delaware 40 — At Solon, Iowa: The Spartans cruised past the Hawks in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Marion 44, Dyersville Beckman 39 — At Marion, Iowa: The Wolves beat the Trailblazers in WaMaC action.
Mount Vernon 60, Maquoketa 49 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Mustangs beat the Cardinals in a WaMaC tilt.
Bellevue 57, Camanche 12 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Comets dominated Camanche in their River Valley Conference contest after building a 35-7 halftime lead.
Iowa City Regina 31, Cascade 28 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored 16 points, but the Regals limited the rest of the Cougars to 12 combined points to earn a narrow victory over Cascade.
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Bellevue Marquette 37 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 12 points to lead the Mohawks in a road loss against Cal-Wheat.
Maquoketa Valley 43, Alburnett 42 (OT) — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Wildcats edged the Pirates in overtime in a Tri-Rivers Conference tilt.
Shullsburg 53, Southwestern 39 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Taylor Russell scored 18 points and Camden Russell added 14 as the Miners beat the Wildcats.
New Glarus 48, Platteville 37 — At New Glarus, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 17 points to lead the Hillmen in a loss at New Glarus.
Prairie du Chien 62, West Salem 48 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 24 points as the Blackhawks cruised to a non-conference victory over West Salem.
Potosi/Cassville 63, River Valley 28 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville routed the Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.
Boscobel 49, River Ridge (Wis.) 39 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Bulldogs slipped past the Timberwolves for a non-conference road win.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 117, Waterloo 53 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: George Holesinger won all four of his events (200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and breaststroke) in leading the Mustangs. Mitchell Konichek and Michael Rhett Gilbertson won three events each, Brandon Decker and Aiden Yaklich won two each, and John Maloney and Zach Wenger contributed to winning relays.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Eau Claire 37, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Blugolds rolled past the Pioneers in their WIAC dual.