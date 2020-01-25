Dubuque Wahlert is in contention for a team trophy at the second annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls state wrestling tournament in Waverly, Iowa.
The Golden Eagles still had at least five of their 16 wrestlers alive in the tournament and were locked in a battle with Charles City when the Telegraph Herald went to press on Friday night.
Western Dubuque’s Mya Lindauer and Keisha Walker, Dubuque Senior’s Kes Whalen and Clayton Ridge’s Michaela Blume were still alive.
The Golden Eagles were second with 75 points, four points ahead of Charles City and 21.5 points behind Waverly-Shell Rock.
Wahlert’s Alaina Schmidt was in the championship third round at 152 pounds, but hadn’t yet wrestled yet.
The Golden Eagles’ Alix Oliver (106), Ivy Dearstone (126), Alaina Duggan (138) and Paige Hummel (170) were still working had lost in the championship round but were still alive in consolation matches.
Clayton Ridge’s Blume pinned her way into the championship fourth round at 132 pounds.
Western Dubuque’s Lindauer was also in the championship third round, but hadn’t yet wrestled before the TH’s deadline.
Whalen was still alive in the consolation bracket.
Wahlert’s Ariana Yaklich (113), Bree Buxton (113), Brenna Schultz (113), Ellie Timmerman (120), Grace Burke (120), Rachel Eddy (132), Ellie Meyer (132), Julia Norton (152), Karlie Welbes (152), Anna Kalb (152), Maggie Friederick (152) lost twice and were eliminated.
Dubuque Senior’s Carly Hefel (106), Hannah Reel (120) and Marissa Kamm (152), and Western Dubuque’s Megan Sautter (126) and Josie Jecklin (152) also suffered their second losses in the consolation bracket and were eliminated.