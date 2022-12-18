Jim Blaine’s demeanor didn’t reflect a heartbreaking overtime loss.
His guys kept on fighting, and for that he was proud of his shorthanded Clarke men’s basketball team.
“That was just a good small college basketball game,” Blaine said following the Pride’s 81-79 overtime defeat to Benedictine on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
Chandler Dean made seven of his 10 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers, to lead Clarke with 22 points. Biggie Luster used a scorching hot first 10 minutes of the game to net 19 points, and Anthony Eddy added four triples of his own to contribute 15 points in defeat.
Braden Belt netted 19 of his game-best 24 points in the second half to pace Benedictine.
It was the sixth game that the Pride have been without leading scorer and 2021 Heart of America newcomer of the year Jacob Fierst, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL last month.
The Pride (7-5, 2-4 Heart) are now 2-4 in Fierst’s absence, but entered Saturday on a two-game winning streak.
“With Jake, he could go create a basket, and now we’ve got to create that basket together with movement,” Blaine said. “Our goal now is we’ve got to get 30 3-pointers up a game because I think that’s how we’ve got to play to win. It’s not so much what we’re doing, but where we’re scoring from.”
Clarke took advantage of some hot perimeter shooting in the first half, connecting on 10 of 21 tries from distance to carry a 41-35 lead into halftime.
Luster drained three triples just 7 minutes into the game as the sophomore guard recorded 14 of his team’s first 18 points.
Dean and Eddy found their stroke as the half progressed, combining for six makes from long range to stake the Pride to a six-point halftime advantage.
“They’ve had to try and hunt shots more, and we’ve encouraged them to do that,” Blaine said. “Everybody’s role has had to change a little bit, but it all fits in to who they are anyway.”
A combination of a cold spell offensively for Clarke, and a Ravens scoring surge led to an 11-0 run that vaulted the visitors to a 51-43 advantage at 14:10 of the second half.
“We kind of lost that game early in the second half,” Blaine said. “They attacked our weaknesses defensively. Our post D, we just don’t have much bulk and size right now.”
But the Pride continued to fight.
Dubuque Senior grad Daquon Lewis and Chris Burnell — who combined for just one point in the first half — teamed up to score 12 points in just over 3 minutes to bring Clarke back to a 68-68 tie with 3:09 to play.
Dean’s two free throws put Clarke ahead for the first time since the opening minutes of the second half, 72-70, but a late Ravens basket sent the game to overtime.
Luster and Burnell knocked down consecutive 3s to tie the game at 79-79 in OT, but Benedictine’s two late free throws proved to be the game-winner.
Still, Blaine lauded his players for their effort after the hard-fought defeat.
“The best feeling in sports is when you walk in that locker room having played hard together and won,” Blaine said. “As silly as it sounds, the second-best feeling is having played hard together, showed toughness, stuck together and lost. It’s alright to feel hurt because we played hard and competed hard.”
