Colin Rea gave the Iowa Cubs six quality innings on Wednesday night, but the American Northern Division regular-season champions dropped a 5-4 decision in 10 innings at Round Rock, Texas, in the first game of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League playoffs.
Game 2 in the best-of-5 series took place Thursday night, and the series shifts to Des Moines for the final three games beginning tonight.
Rea allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three. He threw 99 pitches, including 60 for strikes. Drew Ferguson hit a two-run home run in the second inning for both runs against Rea.
The I-Cubs scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to get Rea off the hook and force extra innings. Iowa tallied two runs in the top of the 11th inning before the Express rallied for three against reliever Dillon Maples in the bottom half.
Rea won the PCL Pitcher of the Year award after establishing career highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Chicago Cubs organization. He posted a 3.95 ERA in the hitter-friendly PCL to finish behind only New Orleans’ Hector Noesi on the league chart.
Sacramento plays Las Vegas in the other PCL playoff series. Round Rock is affiliated with the Houston Astros, Las Vegas with the Oakland Athletics and Sacramento with the San Francisco Giants.