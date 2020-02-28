PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The seventh-ranked UW-Platteville men’s basketball team was able to overcome a 19-point first-half deficit to take the lead in the second, but was held scoreless the final 4 minutes of the game and lost to UW-Eau Claire, 78-74, in a WIAC tournament semifinal at Williams Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
UW-Eau Claire (19-8) advanced to Saturday’s WIAC championship game to face UW-Oshkosh. The Pioneers (22-4), meanwhile, will await their postseason fate with the NCAA Division III tournament selection show Monday morning.
“I asked the guys how this loss felt after the game, and told them the next time this happens we will be done for the season,” UW-Platteville coach Jeff Gard said. “No one wants to lose a game, but if you’re going to lose you want it to be this one, instead of the next. We will learn from this, and take that time to get ourselves healthy.”
The Blugolds’ offense got off to a hot start, going 9-for-13 from the field to take an early 21-12 lead at the 10:19 mark. They led by as many as 19 in the first half as part of a 16-1 run.
“We were giving up a lot of clean looks in the first half, and were just late to our close-outs,” Gard said.
The Pioneers also had to deal with the loss of junior starting forward Justin Stovall, who suffered a frightening injury mid-air while falling on top of an Eau-Claire player late in the first half. He did not return to the game.
“Losing Justin definitely took a toll on us,” Gard said. “He is our rim protector, but our guys were able to handle it.”
UW-Platteville, which has become known for overcoming first-half deficits this season, trailed, 38-28, at the half.
“This is not uncharacteristic of this team,” Gard said. “We’ve been known to play with a lot of house money this season, and have gotten lucky a time or two. Tonight we were able to make a really good run, but Eau Claire wouldn’t fold.”
The Pioneers came out in the second half with their offensive attack on point, going 4-for-4 from behind the arc while outscoring the Blugolds, 18-11, in the first six minutes of play. A deep 3-pointer from senior Carter Voelker knotted the game at 52 with 12:47 to play, and a 3 from junior Quentin Shields gave the Pioneers their first lead of the half with 10:54 to play. UW-P was 9-for-10 from 3-point range during the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Shields finished the game with a team-high 31 points for the Pioneers, while Voelker added 18 — including 14 in the second half.
The Pioneers led by as many as seven with 8:51 remaining, but the Blugolds were able to reclaim the lead with one minute remaining on a Carter Brooks basket and led, 75-74. UW-EC held the Pioneers scoreless for the final four minutes of the game, as the Blugolds escaped with the 78-74 win.
Cole Rabedeaux led UW-Eau Claire with 22 points, while Spencer Page added 19.
“This isn’t the end for us yet,” Gard said. “I’m very proud of our guys and the season they’ve had so far. To win the WIAC regular season title is no easy feat.”