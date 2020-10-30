The postseason came to an abrupt end for a pair of area volleyball teams in Southwest Wisconsin.
Top-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran defeated fourth-seeded Potosi in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, 27-25, in their Division 4 Sectional 3 semifinal at Augusta.
Immanuel Lutheran advanced to host second-seeded Black Hawk in Saturday’s sectional final. The Warriors swept La Farge/Youth Initiative, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14, in their semifinal.
In Division 3, fourth-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City ended top-seeded Mineral Point’s special and historic season with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 upset in their Sectional 2 semifinal in Mineral Point.
The Pointers were making their first appearance in the sectional tournament since 1998.
Cochrane-Fountain City advanced to play at second-seeded Osseo-Fairchild in Saturday’s sectional final. Osseo-Fairchild defeated Mondovi, 13-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12, in the other semifinal.