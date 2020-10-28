Kassie Rosenbum and Joe Freiburger have gone pretty much stride-for-stride in American Rivers Conference athlete of the week honors this fall. And the national honors have followed, too.
Loras College’s Rosenbum, a junior from Guttenberg, Iowa, and a Clayton Ridge High School graduate, won her fourth weekly honor on Monday. And Wartburg College’s Freiburger, a senior from Holy Cross, Iowa, who prepped at Western Dubuque High School, matched the feat. In fact, they won the A-R-C awards on the same dates — Sept. 14 and 28 and Oct. 13 and 26.
Rosenbum won the Wartburg Triangular in 21:13.27 to finish the regular season undefeated heading into the A-R-C meet Nov. 7 at Central College in Pella, Iowa. She beat defending conference champion Carina Collet, of Wartburg, by 15 seconds and set a Max Cross Country Course record on the 6K layout.
Rosenbum finished second at the A-R-C meet a year ago and fifth at the NCAA Division III meet. She has won the runner of the week award eight times in her career.
On Tuesday, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named her the Division III National Athlete of the Week.
Freiburger extended his winning streak to four when he paced the 71-runner Wartburg Triangular in 24:32 to set an 8K course record and rank third all-time in school history. The Knights extended their team winning streak to four meets.
Freiburger won the A-R-C title a year ago and took 22nd at the NCAA Division III meet. He, too, has collected eight runner of the week awards in his career.
On Tuesday, the USTFCCCA named him as its Division III athlete of the week for the third time. Freiburger also won the national award on Sept. 29, when he became the first Knights runner in program history to garner the award, as well as Oct. 13.
Carter earns Big 12 honor —The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday named Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter as its freshman volleyball player of the week. The Dubuque Wahlert graduate recorded 17 kills in a pair of matches against Oklahoma and led both teams in the two Wildcat victories. In Friday’s five-set win, the outside hitter recorded a career-best six blocks. In the weekend sweep, Carter averaged 4.25 kills per set to go with seven digs and seven blocks.
Carter leads Kansas State in kills (127), kills per set (3.63) and points (138.5). Carter leads all freshmen in the Big 12, and ranks third among all players, in kills per set while ranking second nationally among freshmen. The Wildcats are 5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.
Moore collects A-R-C honor — Loras’ Clair Moore, a freshman from Quincy, Ill., won the A-R-C women’s tennis player of the week award on Monday after earning three singles victories and one doubles win last week. She finished the season with a 10-1 record and won the C-Singles flight championship at the conference tournament.
Heart soccer tournament moved to spring — The Heart of America Athletic Conference’s council of presidents last week voted to move the league’s soccer postseason tournaments to the spring. The cross country and women’s volleyball championships will remain in the fall.
By delaying the tournament, teams can extend their regular seasons and have extra make-up dates for games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Schools must complete the matches by Nov. 24, and only the tournament matches will be moved to spring. The NAIA championships will take place in April.
Iowa men’s swimming ranked No. 25 — The University of Iowa men’s swimming team will open the season ranked No. 25 by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America. The Hawkeyes, whose roster includes former Dubuque Senior all-stater John Colin, join five Big Ten Conference schools in the poll after finishing last season at No. 20.
In August, Iowa administration announced plans to drop men’s and women’s swimming at the end of this season. The Iowa women’s team includes Anna Pfeiffer, a freshman who graduated from Western Dubuque and swam for Senior.
McGovern to vote in NWCA poll — University of Dubuque wrestling coach John McGovern has been selected as a voter for the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III poll. He will represent the Lower Midwest Region along with Nebraska Wesleyan University’s head wrestling coach Brandon Bradley. Both will serve two- to four-year terms as voters. McGovern previously served as NWCA Division III president-elect in 2014-15 and president from 2015-18.
Schuster swimming for Northwestern — Collin Schuster, a freshman from Guttenberg, Iowa, who graduated from the Singapore American School and competed with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, is a member of the Northwestern University men’s swimming team. He will swim freestyle and backstroke events for the Big Ten school.
Schuster finished seventh at the Speedo Junior National Championships in 2019 and had two top-10 finishes in the backstroke at the 2019 Speedo Champions Series. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he was the No. 4-ranked recruit in Iowa by CollegeSwimming.com.