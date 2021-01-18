Reilly Herbst plans to savor every moment during the last few months of his junior hockey career.
And he’d like to be a difference maker for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the process.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender from Niwot, Colo., backstopped Dubuque to a pair of victories in his first two appearances with the team this weekend. On Saturday, he made 22 stops in a 5-2 victory over Des Moines at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I really want to enjoy my last year, make it the best season possible and see if an (NCAA) Division I opportunity comes of it,” said Herbst, who will turn 21 on Feb. 17. “It motivates me a lot to get an opportunity for next year, but, at the same time, I appreciate every game and every day at the rink with the boys a little bit more, because I know in a few months I won’t have it any more.
“It’s been a great transition to Dubuque. It’s an awesome group of guys. Hopefully, we can keep winning games and get on a little roll here.”
Herbst went 12-7-2 with the Chicago Steel two seasons ago and played for the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League last season. He came to Dubuque a few weeks ago because the BCHL season remains in limbo, and made his debut Friday against Waterloo.
“He kept us in the game (Friday) and fought a good battle, but you have to remember that was his first live game since March,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “(Saturday), he directly helped us win this game, because he made some big saves that kept us in it.”
Herbst recorded 17 saves in a 7-4 victory over Waterloo on Friday. But he faced only four shots in the first period and had a 5-0 lead to work with through 20:24 of clock time.
“It took me a little while to settle in, but it felt pretty natural after that,” Herbst said. “This weekend, I just tried to take it one shot at a time, forget about it and focus on the next shot.”
Des Moines took a 1-0 lead just 4:55 into Saturday’s game on Josh Luedtke’s rebound goal. The Saints managed only four shots in the opening stanza, but found four goals worth of offense in the middle frame.
Andrei Buyalsky tied the game 3:25 into the second period with his second goal of the year. Braden Doyle backhanded the puck out of his own zone to John Evans, who made a quick touch pass to Buyalsky at center ice. Buyalsky sped around the defense, faked to his backhand and tucked a forehander past goalie Derek Mullahy.
Six minutes later, P.J. Fletcher gave the Saints the lead for good. Herbst made a pad save to the right wing, springing Fletcher and Connor Kurth for a 2-on-1. Fletcher scored his fifth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Buyalsky added to his highlight reel with the eventual game winner at 15:38 of the second. Doyle and Stephen Halliday worked the puck out of the Dubuque zone to Evans, who spotted a speeding Buyalsky on the right wing. Buyalsky drove the net on his forehand, took one hand off his stick and guided the puck into the cage with his backhand.
“All the thanks to my linemate, John Evans, for getting me the puck,” Buyalsky said through the translation of teammate Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who speaks fluent Russian. “All I had to do was skate around the defensemen, and I knew I could beat him. I just had to put the puck in the net.
“It’s not only about me. The most important thing is we played collectively and played together. It was all a team effort.”
Just 11 seconds after Buyalsky’s second goal, Max Montes stretched the lead to 4-1. Riley Stuart moved the puck to Dylan Herzog at the point, Primo Self deflected Herzog’s shot, and Montes fired a quick shot through Mullahy’s legs for his fourth goal of the year.
“Luckily, I was right there for the rebound and buried it five-hole, but all the credit goes to my teammates,” Montes said. “This was a good win for us. Des Moines is a good team that likes to dump pucks and chase after them. We just had to skate with them and keep everything in front of us, and we did.”
John Prokop pulled Des Moines within 4-2 by scoring a power play goal 6:47 into the third period. But Matt Savoie sealed the victory with an empty net goal in the final minute.
Savoie intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and scored from just inside the blueline for his third goal in only two games after joining the team last week.
“We treated this game like a marathon, not a sprint, and we actually had three different game plans for all three periods,” David said. “Credit our guys, because they managed all three game plans really well.”