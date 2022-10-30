Marcus Brannman felt right at home on the Olympic-sized ice surface at Young Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The goaltender from Bromma, Sweden, stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to backstop the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-2 victory over their Cowbell Cup rivals. It marked his first game on the larger ice surface since arriving in Dubuque this fall in search of an NCAA Division I scholarship opportunity.
“I played on the big ice my whole life until I moved here this year, so I was pretty calm today,” Brannman said after improving to 3-2-0 with a 2.47 goals against average and .920 save percentage. “The tempo is a little slower on the bigger ice, because there’s more room, so it’s actually a lot easier to adjust to playing on the bigger ice than it is when you first play on the smaller ice.”
Dubuque defenseman Theo Wallberg’s eyes lit up when he first saw the surface in Waterloo on Saturday. Olympic-sized ice measures 200 feet by 100 feet, while NHL-sized rinks measure 200 feet by 85 feet.
“We talked (this week) about it being bigger, but I didn’t know it was going to be that much bigger,” said Wallberg, an Ottawa Senators prospect from Stockholm, Sweden. “So, it was kind of a shock at first to see how big it is. But it was awesome. I love playing on the bigger ice, because you have so much more time to make plays.
“It always feels good to skate on the European (sized) rinks.”
Nine different players registered at least one point as Dubuque completed a USHL season-opening eight-game road trip with a 4-3-1 record. The Saints practiced for the first time at Dubuque Ice Arena on Thursday and will host the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the facility’s grand reopening following a five-month stabilization project that cost more than $6 million.
“We had a lot of energy today, knowing we’re finally getting back to our arena,” said forward Nils Juntorp, who opened a three-goal run early in the second period after a scoreless opening stanza. “We had a lot of possession in the first period because we were working hard. We worked even harder in the second period, and that led to scoring a lot more.”
Juntorp opened the scoring on Dubuque’s first power play of the game. He intercepted a Waterloo clearing attempt at the top of the left circle, then wired a shot that beat goalie Emmett Croteau low to the glove-hand side at the 2:34 mark for his fifth goal of the season.
Just 44 seconds later, the Saints doubled their lead following a broken play in their own zone. Mikey Burchill misfired on a pass to the point, but Wallberg circled back in his own zone, then began an end-to-end rush along the right wing. Wallberg made a cross-ice feed to Burchill, who beat Croteau to the blocker side for his fourth goal of the campaign. Gavin Cornforth was credited with his first USHL assist on the play.
Riley Stuart stretched the lead to 3-0 with a shorthanded goal at the 9:46 mark. Croteau tried to make an outlet pass to start a power play rush, but Stuart intercepted it high in the Waterloo zone to set up a 2-on-1 with Max Montes. Stuart faked the pass, then snapped a wrist shot that beat Croteau to the glove hand.
Waterloo got back into the game at the 16:31 mark, when Nicholas DeGraves tipped a Rinzel shot from the point past Brannman for a power play goal.
But the Saints got that goal back with 59 seconds remaining in the middle period on Max Burkholder’s second goal of the season. Jayden Jubenvill cleared his own zone to James Reeder for a 2-on-2, but Burkholder jumped into the rush to collect a Reeder drop pass and beat Croteau with a wrist shot from between the circles.
Croteau made 15 saves before Waterloo coach Matt Smaby pulled him in favor of Jack Spicer.
The Black Hawks found a little life at 16:36 of the third period on Patrick Geary’s first goal of the season. But Reeder sealed the win by scoring an empty net goal set up by Jake Sondreal with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
“This one feels pretty good,” said Jacob Jeannette, who came to Dubuque in a summer trade with Waterloo. “It was a little different being on the other side of it, but I loved it. This place is always rowdy, so it felt good to come out of here with a win.
“It’s different, for sure, being on the other side of this rivalry. But I really like the change. I love it here in Dubuque right now. I love the guys, the coaches, everything. It’s going really well, so I can’t complain at all, to be honest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.