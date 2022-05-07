Greg Brown’s dream job will take him back to his roots.
Boston College on Friday turned to one of its most distinguished hockey alumni to succeed Hall of Fame head coach Jerry York, who announced his retirement last month. Brown, an all-American defenseman who later served on York’s staff for 14 seasons, led the Dubuque Fighting Saints to their second-winningest season in the Tier I era during his lone campaign in the United States Hockey League.
“I went to school there, I played there, I worked there, and both of our children went there, so it really has been a second home for us,” said Brown, who will be introduced to the Boston media on May 16. “So, I’m really looking forward to getting back.”
Brown, who turned 54 in March, led the Saints to a 40-16-3-3 record and second place in the Eastern Conference in his first season as a head coach at any level. That marked the second-most wins in Dubuque’s Tier I history, behind only the 45 by the 2012-13 Clark Cup championship team.
Dubuque lost to Muskegon in the second round of the playoffs last weekend. But his impact extended well beyond wins and losses.
“Brownie was one of the most influential coaches in my career so far, and I can’t thank him enough for everything he did for my development,” said Stephen Halliday, who became the USHL’s Tier I career scoring leader this season. “He drastically changed my game in so many different ways, like learning how to shoot with intent every time in practice, where goalies would be, how to be more effective on faceoffs … so many little things that added up.
“He could see every guy’s strengths and weaknesses and knew how to make you better. He could give you examples of guys he coached that were similar to you and explain why they were successful. He didn’t sugar coat his feedback, either. He’d show you how to do something better, instead of just telling you. I know I’m a better player because I was coached by him.”
Prior to Dubuque, Brown spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Rangers. The Rangers dismissed David Quinn and his staff last spring after three seasons, and Brown accepted the position in Dubuque in late June to gain the head coaching experience he felt he needed to prepare for an eventual move to an NCAA Division I program.
“The experience here definitely helped a ton for my coaching going forward,” Brown said. “I had an idea what head coaching was like, but until you actually go through it, you don’t fully know all the things that can happen and all the different twists and responsibilities you have to take on. I’m much more prepared after my year in Dubuque than I would have been without it.
“There isn’t a monumental difference, but there are enough little things that, when you put them all together, they make quite a bit of difference. I didn’t fully appreciate all the things the head coach had to go through, and now I almost feel like I should go back and apologize to my former head coaches. ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t pick up on all the things you have to go through.’”
Brown’s resume gave him instant credibility in the Dubuque locker room.
Following his playing career, Brown joined his alma mater and worked alongside York for 14 seasons — the first eight as an assistant and the final six as the associate head coach. With Brown on staff, Boston College never finished below .500 and reached the NCAA tournament 11 times while becoming a pipeline for players to reach the NHL.
“The players in Dubuque gravitated to him right away because of his knowledge and his history of working with and developing high-end players,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “When he spoke, they were listening. The players, their parents, their advisors all expressed their gratitude that we hired a coach like Greg.
“Myself, personally, I learned a lot from Greg. I enjoyed our conversations about hockey, hockey players and team building. It’s been an incredible experience. We won 40 games for the first time in a decade, and, even though we fell short in the playoffs, we accomplished a lot of great things.”
As a player at Boston College, Brown was a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top college hockey player in the country, and an all-American in both 1989 and 1990. One of only three players to be named Hockey East player of the year twice, he led the Eagles to two conference championships and earned a spot in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
A second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 1986, Brown played 13 seasons of professional hockey, including 94 games over four seasons with the Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets. He spent the final eight seasons of his playing career in Europe.
Brown represented the United States in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, as well as six world tournaments. He later served as an assistant coach for USA Hockey in three World Junior Championships, highlighted by a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal a year later.