Kyle Wiest hasn’t just been having fun. He’s gone on a remarkable run, too.
The 26-year-old has recorded national honor counts in nine of his 11 matches in the Budweiser Big 10 tournament to advance to tonight’s overall final at Creslanes. He will face winners’ bracket champion Stephen Habel at 7 p.m. and must win twice to claim the overall top championship. Both are first-time finalists.
“It’s been kind of unreal,” Wiest said. “I haven’t bowled this well in probably four or five years, and I’ve never bowled like this in the tournament.
“I’ve been having fun. It’s that simple. Just relax and have fun, that’s all it is.”
After defeating Ryan Kase, 743-697, on opening night, Wiest suffered a 687-662 defeat at the hands of Josh Oertel to fall into the consolation bracket of the 64-man, double-elimination tournament. He knocked out Josh Orr, 671-592, before going on a run of eight straight 700 series over the last three Saturdays.
During Hell Week, Wiest bounced Charlie Ties (766-612), Ben Cottrell (755-693) and Randy Mackey (761-658). Then came a 792-757 victory over Brody Green and a 735-601 decision over Nate Oertel in Week 5.
Last week, he won three more times to claim the consolation bracket. That included a 752-662 win over Jordan Schoettmer, a 771-600 victory over Andrew Willems and a 727-537 knockout of Jeremy Hirsch.
Next on the docket will be his old Hempstead High School teammate. Habel, 27, won an Iowa high school state title as a senior in 2010 and later competed at Clarke University.
“It’ll probably be one of the tougher matches,” Wiest said. “His big thing this year is he’s been making the important shots, the strikes and spares when he really needs them. I’ll have to jump on top early and put the pressure on him.”
Habel has been on quite the roll himself.
Two weeks ago, he claimed the winners’ bracket with a pair of close calls. He edged Schoettmer, 651-646, in the semifinals before squeaking past Hirsch, 651-647.
Habel opened tournament play with a 701-585 victory over Jay Lanser before taking out Kody Klein (783-636), Cottrell (646-616) and Willems (720-667).
“I would imagine it’s going to be a little more comforting, bowling someone I’ve known for so long,” Habel said. “I’ve bowled with him and against him for a long time. But I really can’t tell you how I’m going to feel because it’s the championship match of the Big 10, a tournament I’ve been watching my whole life. It’s still up in the air how I’m going to react to that stage.
“Kyle’s been bowling pretty lights out lately. I’m going to have to bowl my game, execute shots and if the pins fall, they fall. That’s the thing about bowling: it might take a 680 to win or it might take an 820. You never know in the Big 10. You just need one more pin than the other guy.”