Three city volleyball programs will be playing tonight at 7 p.m. for berths into the Iowa state volleyball tournament, held Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 5 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Two of those city teams will be battling each other for a coveted spot.
Here’s a capsule look at the two regional finals in the area tonight:
CLASS 5A
LINN-MAR (13-14) AT NO. 8 DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (19-5-1)
Road to regional final — The Lions upset No. 11-ranked Dubuque Senior in the semifinals, 3-1; The Mustangs swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson in their semifinal.
Linn-Mar’s key players — Allison Feigenbaum (Sr., 181 kills, 80 blocks, 48 digs, 13 ace serves), Riley Jonker (Jr., 40 kills, 351 assists, 33 blocks, 114 digs, 16 ace serves), Emma Casebolt (Sr., 29 assists, 277 digs, 18 ace serves), Lauren Gorsich (Sr., 125 kills, 23 blocks, 106 digs, 10 ace serves)
Hempstead’s key players — Corinne Meier (Sr., 354 kills, 21 assists, 26 blocks, 316 digs, 40 ace serves), Morgan Hawkins (Sr., 56 kills, 691 assists, 43 blocks, 211 digs, 12 ace serves), Becca Lockwood (Sr., 121 kills, 94 blocks, 11 digs), Ashley Glennon (Sr., 172 kills, 33 blocks, 288 digs, 43 ace serves), Becca Breitbach (Sr., 57 kills, 66 blocks, 46 digs), Leah Moeller (Sr., 52 kills, 74 blocks, 31 digs, 22 ace serves)
Outlook — The Mustangs are playing at Moody Gymnasium tonight with a chance to clinch their first trip to the state tournament since 2017. ... During their last state run, the Mustangs were led by coach Travis Wills and the hard-hitting Jada Wills. Second-year coach Jacque Arensdorf — a Hempstead grad and former assistant coach under Wills — now leads the program with dynamic outside hitter Corinne Meier, a Middle Tennessee State University recruit receiving a full-ride scholarship. ... If Linn-Mar is hoping to find some way to pull off the road upset tonight, it must slow down the terrific Meier. Not only is she a terror at the net, but Meier can deliver hits from the back row that are even hard to stop. ... Morgan Hawkins has stepped into the role of leader for the Mustangs and hasn’t disappointed, running the offense from her setter position. Hawkins keeps opponents on their toes by mostly setting up her teammates, but occasionally delivering a clutch kill herself with 56 on the season. ... These teams met once during the regular season at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson tournament on Oct. 10. The Mustangs earned a 2-0 sweep. Hempstead has won six of its last eight matches and it appears that it will take a perfect effort from the Lions to slow it down.
CLASS 4A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (7-17) AT NO. 5 WESTERN DUBUQUE (23-10)
Road to regional final — The Golden Eagles swept DeWitt Central in their opener, then upset No. 11-ranked Clinton in an impressive sweep in the semifinals; The Bobcats handled Benton Community in a sweep in their semifinal.
Wahlert’s key players — Lauryn Montgomery (Sr., 446 assists, 7 blocks, 96 digs, 17 ace serves), Ella Pettinger (Sr., 125 kills, 33 blocks, 29 digs, 22 ace serves), Ava Gebhart (Sr., 113 kills, 63 blocks), Mia Kunnert (Jr., 329 digs, 30 assists, 17 ace serves), Ivy Dearstone (Sr., 106 kills, 20 blocks, 130 digs, 21 ace serves), Addie Poppe (Jr., 101 kills, 43 blocks, 19 digs), Claire Walker (Jr., 94 kills, 22 blocks, 33 digs, 3 ace serves)
Western Dubuque’s key players — Meg Besler (Sr., 316 kills, 45 blocks, 59 digs, 4 ace serves), Maddy Maahs (Jr., 57 kills, 915 assists, 10 blocks, 189 digs, 34 ace serves), Maddie Harris (Jr., 242 kills, 18 blocks, 191 digs, 22 ace serves), Meredith Bahl (Jr., 191 kills, 10 blocks, 149 digs, 18 ace serves), Ella Meyer (Soph., 412 digs, 37 ace serves), Libby Lansing (Soph., 154 kills, 64 blocks)
Outlook — These programs have a tradition of running into each other during regionals, and typically it’s the Golden Eagles coming out on top. Wahlert has a state-leading 20 volleyball championships, after all. But last year, it was the Bobcats who finally got their revenge with a thrilling regional win that catapulted their run to the state final, settling for a runner-up finish. ... WD has all the makings of a team that could make another run to the final. Maddy Maahs is an elite setter and is helping run an offense loaded with hitters, as this season alone Maddie Harris, Meredith Bahl and Meg Besler have each topped 500 career kills. ... Maahs is third in the state in assists, regardless of class. ... The Golden Eagles have had a very un-Wahlert like volleyball season, sitting with just five wins entering the postseason. But Wahlert is peaking at the right time and proving you should never count the Eagles out. ... These teams met twice during the regular season, both Bobcat wins — 3-1 on Sept. 1 and 2-0 on Sept. 5 — but those were nearly two months ago and both teams have drastically improved.