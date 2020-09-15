After the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of the prep volleyball season due to COVID-19 concerns, area schools will finally take the floor this week for matches.
Here is a capsule glance at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference:
LANCASTER
Coach: Carla Hentrich (4th season)
Last season: 13-28 overall, 0-10 SWC
Returning starters: Abbi Martin (jr., setter), Hope Williams (jr., outside hitter), Tatianna Place (jr., middle hitter), Ellie Riedl (sr., middle/right-side hitter), Paige Pluemer (sr., outside hitter).
Other returning letterwinners: Alli Dreckman (sr., right-side hitter), Madi Bainbridge (sr., defensive specialist), Emma Esser (sr., defensive specialist).
Promising newcomers: Kelsey NeCollins (soph., middle hitter), Rose White (soph., outside hitter), Sadie Hollander (soph., outside hitter), Alaina Stader (soph., defensive specialist), Hanna Farrey (soph., defensive specialist).
Outlook: The Flying Arrows return an experienced group that is motivated to earn victories in the always-difficult SWC. Eight players on the current roster saw varsity experience last fall.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach: Denise Berntgen (1st season)
Last season: 35-7 overall, 10-0 SWC. The Hillmen won their third consecutive league championship. Platteville won a Division 2 regional title but lost in the sectional semifinals.
Key returning letterwinners: Alayna Digman (sr., middle hitter), Emily Fields (jr., setter), Maddie Cooley (sr., right-side hitter), Madison Devlin (sr., middle hitter), Paige Wagner (sr., outside hitter), Catherine Tashner (jr., outside hitter), Natalie Busch (jr., setter).
Promising newcomers: Izzy Condiff (defensive specialist), Ellie Temperly (middle hitter), Brooke VonGlahn (outside hitter), Hailey Weigel (middle hitter).
Outlook: Berntgen, a 1997 graduate of Platteville High School, was an assistant coach for the Hillmen from 2013–15, helping Platteville reach the 2014 WIAA D2 state tournament, and most recently served as the Platteville Middle School volleyball coach the past four years. She also coached at Cuba City from 2003–10 and was part of a program that reached the state tournament in five of her eight seasons. Berntgen replaces Danielle Duerst, who went 92–28 and won three conference titles in her three years as Platteville head coach. Duerst was named the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019. Platteville looks to replace a loaded graduating class that included Izzy Carroll, Becca Hoyer, Josie Nies, M.J. Stephens, and Allison Cooley from last year’s squad.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Co-coaches: Linda Redman (8th season with varsity) and Josh Smelzer (1st year as varsity coach, 6th season within the program)
Last season: 11-22 overall, 2-8 SWC
Returning starters: Abby Feye (sr., setter), Clare Teynor (sr., middle), Hope Martin (sr., middle), Lilly Krahn (jr., outside hitter), Macey Banasik (sr., libero), Makenzie Knapp (sr., outside hitter).
Other returning letterwinners: Dominique Reilly (sr., outside hitter), Allison Allbee (jr., middle), Nicole Rickleff (jr., right-side hitter), MaKenna Forde (soph., outside hitter).
Promising newcomer: Katelyne Lutz (jr., defensive specialist).
Outlook: The Blackhawks return a solid nucleus of six starters and four others with varsity experience. A key to the season will be the development of hitters and keeping mistakes to a minimum. Prairie du Chien hopes to challenge perennial powers Platteville and River Valley in the challenging SWC.