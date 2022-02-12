FARLEY, Iowa — Garrett Kadolph had a lot of fun in what might have been perceived as an awkward situation on Friday night.
The Western Dubuque bowler squared off against his former team for the first time in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual at Cobra Lanes. And he rolled a 266-189—455 to lead the Bobcats to a 3,018-2,893 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Bobcats also won the girls match, 2,556-2,499.
“It was kind of weird,” said Kadolph, who plans to play baseball at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in the fall. “I hung out with a lot of the guys outside of the season, and we still hang out every once in a while. But it was great seeing them in this light again.
“There really wasn’t any kind of revenge factor at all. We all bowl in a Saturday league and we have a group chat, and we all get along really well, so it was a good atmosphere. It was fun.”
Kadolph decided to transfer this fall and was not eligible for the first few varsity meets of the season.
“Wahlert was never really a fit for me,” he said. “It was my senior year and I figured I might as well just take a chance. I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”
The Bobcats took a 2,008-1,949 lead after the individual portion of the meet. Western Dubuque also scored with Nolan Morrison (368), Cole Bergfeld (365), Bodee Pitts (368) and Ethan Potter (452).
The Bobcats pulled away with Baker games of 213, 230, 216, 203 and 148. Hitting 3,000 gives them confidence heading into the state qualifying meet Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
“We have a ton of momentum going into Tuesday,” Kadolph said. “We have seven, eight, nine guys who are all varsity-level, Mississippi Valley Conference-level bowlers, so we feel really good about Tuesday.”
Will Kamentz led Wahlert with a 213-219—432. The Golden Eagles also scored with Carter Hancock and Nick Splinter (372 each), Brevin Hawkinson (357) and Caden Bainbridge (416).
Wahlert shot Baker games of 206, 193, 187, 188 and 170.
The Western Dubuque girls clung to a 1,700-1,667 lead through individuals and added to their cushion in the Baker series.
Shelby Rice led the way with a 198-188—386, and the Bobcats also scored with Hannah Kluesner (320), Kirsten Butcher (327), Cici Daly (305) and Brooklyn Neyen (362). Western Dubuque shot 193, 222, 138, 149 and 154 in the Baker series.
“We started off bowling really well in individuals but our Bakers kind of went downhill,” Rice said. “But that didn’t stop us from doing what we wanted to do, and we were able to get the win.
“If all of us bowl the way we’re capable on Tuesday, we have a good chance to get back to state. This definitely gives us some momentum.”
Jamie Vondra led all girls with a 212-186—398 series for Wahlert. The Eagles also scored with Natalie Kelzer (288), Alaina Stecklein (362), Katelyn Vaassen (323) and Cathryn Skahill (296). Wahlert shot Baker games of 181, 167, 142, 161 and 181.