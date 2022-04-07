Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference this spring:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alesha Duccini
Last year — 3-13 overall, 2-4 MVC
Returning starters — Lydia Hefel (Jr., GK); Madeline Bowers (Jr., M); Elena Kapparos (Soph., F); Alia Nevarez (Soph., D); Kaylee Herrig (Sr., M); Audrey Hruska (Soph., M); Camden Henkels (Sr., D); Sophie Bitter (Soph., D); Natasha Freiburger (Sr., F/M); Olivia Edwards (Soph., D)
Other returning veterans — Gillian Jaeger (Sr., F); Kat Helminiak (Sr., F); Alyssa Jaeger (Soph., F/M); Lauren Roman (Soph., M/F); Olivia Kennedy (Soph., D); Lauren Henneberry (Soph., D); Alyvia Wortley Waters (Soph., D)
Promising newcomers — Evie Henneberry (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Mustangs should be ready to take a step forward this season after losing only two starters to graduation. Hefel and Bowers started all 16 games for the Mustangs last year. Kapparos is the top returning scorer after recording six goals and four assists last year. Jaeger added two goals and Hruska and Freiburger had one each. Hefel saved 136 of the 192 shots she faced last year.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Lindsay Wardlow
Last year — 4-12 overall, 2-4 MVC
Returning starters — Hannah Mueller (Sr., M/D); Ayla Kemp (Soph., D/M); Norah Perkins (Sr., D/M); Lily Tschiggfrie (Soph., M/F); Leah Chandlee (Soph., D/M); Fantu Andrews (Jr., M/F); Lily Kemp (Sr., D/M)
Promising newcomers — Ellie Richardson (Fr., F/M); Lanis Perkins (Fr., D/M); Isabelle Berna (Fr., D); Alexia Gazo (Jr., M/F); Maggie Firzlaff (Fr., M/F)
Outlook — The Rams battled through a tough season last year but return a solid nucleus and hope to build on that experience. With an incoming class of players who already have experience in the game, Senior is hoping to get the program back into the top half of the MVC standings. The Rams graduated their top two scorers and starting goalkeeper, but Andrews scored three goals last year, Tschiggfrie had two and Kemp added one.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Savannah Johnson
Last year — 11-7 overall, 3-4 MVC
Returning starters — Liliana Marrero-O’Hea (Jr., M); Amya Lavenz (Jr., GK); Emma Donovan (Jr., F); Alison Munshower (Sr., D); Ana Rivera (Soph., M)
Other returning veterans — Katie Cushman (Sr., D); Laura Cushman (Soph., F); Nora King (Jr., F); Natalie Rambousek (Sr., M); Mia Brooner (Jr., M);
Promising newcomer — Olivia Donovan (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles were senior-dominated last year en route to the state tournament and there was plenty of turnover in the offseason, including the promotion of Johnson from assistant to head coach. There is still plenty of experience returning, especially with a healthy Donovan, who scored 10 goals and added four assists in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. Donovan’s injury shuffled the lineup and provided Lavenz an opportunity to start at goalkeeper, where she saved 23 of the 31 shots she faced. O’Hea scored two goals for Wahlert last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cece Zangara
Last year — 6-10 overall, 1-6 MVC
Returning starters — Faith Krapfl (Sr., GK); Leah Digmann (Sr., F); Sydney Hill (Sr., D); Grace Bower (Jr., D); Aspen Hill (Sr., D)
Other returning veterans — Olivia Thul (Jr., M); Natalie Coyle (Soph., F); Maggie Scherbring (Jr., D); Lauren Theisen (Soph., F); Kylie Monahan (Soph., M); Ashlinn Coles (Sr., M); Molly Willenbring (); Kayla Donovan (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Leah Schwenker (Soph., GK); Alyssa Lux (Jr., D); Alejandra Vega (Jr., F); Taryn Faulkner (Fr., D/M); Jayden Thurm (Soph., M/D); Klaire Bergfeld (Fr., M/F); Naomi Murphy (Jr.); Macee Ellis (Sr., F); Josie Manternach (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Bobcats return a veteran group with five starters back along with seven others who saw action last year. Western Dubuque took some lumps in the MVC regular season last year before reaching the Iowa Class 2A regional finals for the first time in program history. Digmann is the team’s top returning scorer after tallying four goals and an assist last year. Thul had two goals despite making just one start. Coyle also contributed two goals and an assist. Krapfl is the anchor of the team at the back end and saved 125 of the 158 shots on goal she faced last year.