It was an American Rivers Conference Tournament that was full of upsets.
Saturday night was no different.
Coe won its first ever A-R-C men’s basketball championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 1976 with a 93-86 win over Loras at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Coe, the sixth seed in the tourney, won three road contests, including a victory over the University of Dubuque on Thursday, en route to the title.
The fourth-seeded Duhawks, who close out the season at 17-11, got an unexpected home date after upsetting conference regular-season champion Central on Thursday.
"To be here after where we were two or three weeks ago says a lot about these guys,"said Loras coach Chris Martin, whose team dropped four games in a row in early February before catching fire in the conference tournament. "It's not how you start, it's how you finish. I'm sure (Coe) had a lot of those same feelings going."
Cael Schmitt, a Dubuque Wahlert product who eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in Thursday’s win over Dubuque, scored 19 points for Coe (16-12) and helped ice the game with a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left in the game.
It was quite a week for Schmitt, picking up two wins in three days in his old stomping grounds.
"It's an incredible feeling," Schmitt said. "Winning (the championship) anywhere would have been tremendous regardless, but coming (to Dubuque) just had a special feel to it. Had a lot of family and friends that were able to come out in support."
Except for the outcome, Saturday’s A-R-C championship tilt played out much like the teams’ regular-season contests.
Loras won both regular-season games over the Kohawks — both games were tightly contested with the Duhawks squeaking out an overtime victory at home and a four-point win in Cedar Rapids.
Loras fell behind early as the Duhawks misfired on four of their first five shots from the field.
But Tyler Bass slipped past the Coe defense for an easy backdoor bucket and then he added a 3-pointer to tie the score at 6.
Declan Ciurlik knocked down a 3 as well during an 8-0 Loras run that put the hosts on top. But Coe knocked down four straight attempts to pull back in front and took its biggest lead, 21-14, when Schmitt hit a jumper in the paint with 11:55 left in the first half, forcing a Loras time out.
"(Schmitt) is one heck of a player," Martin said. "Credit to Coe, they peaked at the right time. This was a great matchup, but they just made more plays than we did."
Ali Sabet, Loras’ leading scorer all season, was held in check for almost 10 minutes, but heated up after the time out and pulled the Duhawks back into things, scoring 16 points over the final 11 minutes of the half.
His 3-pointer with 1:38 left before halftime — his third of the game — erased the lead completely and tied things up at 47 apiece.
Both teams were scorching hot to close the opening half, combining at one point to hit 11 straight shots from the field.
Alex Singleton, who missed most of the first after picking up his second foul, gave Loras its first lead since early in the game with a thunderous dunk at the 17:17 mark to make it 53-51.
But Coe answered. The Kohawks hit nine of their first 10 shot attempts of the half.
Most of the damage was done by TJ Schnurr.
The 6-foot-7 senior, who helped keep Coe in front in the opening half with his work on the glass, completely came to life offensively in the second half.
Schnurr, who finished with a game-high 36 points, scored 18 of Coe’s 28 points over the ferocious start to the second half, including an emphatic dunk that gave the Kohawks their biggest lead, 75-62, with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
The Duhawks had one more run left in them. Loras got three 3-pointers from three different players in a 22-8 run. Sabet’s finger roll with 45 seconds left capped an amazing comeback attempt and gave Loras an 86-85 lead.
But Schmitt hit a floater on Coe’s next possession to reclaim the lead, and Sabet, who led Loras with 24 points, was called for a charging foul with 24 seconds left.
Schmitt and John Steffen iced the game at the free-throw line, connecting on four straight to close it out.
"We battled through ups and downs all year," Schmitt said. "We've stuck together. We knew that was the way we were going to get it done."
