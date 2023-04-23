For the first time in several seasons, Iowa will not have a preseason quarterback battle.
Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said Michigan transfer Cade McNamara is firmly entrenched atop the depth chart following the conclusion of spring practice Saturday in Iowa City.
“He clearly is our starter right now. It is not a debate,” Ferentz said. “Real happy about him being there.”
McNamara is set to take over an anemic offense that has lagged near the bottom of NCAA Division I rankings each of the last two seasons.
Spencer Petras, who won the starting job over Alex Padilla each of the past two seasons, is still on the Iowa team, but is not expected to play after suffering a shoulder injury in Iowa’s regular-season finale.
Padilla entered the transfer portal prior to Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky. Joey Labas, a redshirt freshman, started that game instead.
Afterward, McNamara, who had lost his starting job at Michigan to J.J. McCarthy, announced he would transfer and the Hawkeyes pounced. Padilla is now at SMU.
Iowa had faced McNamara in the Big Ten championship game the previous season in Indianapolis. The Wolverines won that game, 42-3.
“I think personally we were all excited just because we had first-hand experience playing against him,” Ferentz said. “When you’re on the field with players, it’s kind of like NFL prospects, sometimes you get a really strong feeling about a guy. We had great respect for Cade, the way he played going into the game. We played him in (the Big Ten title game), certainly had even more after that.
“Now we get to work with him, get him in your building, get to be around him first-hand, on a personal level. To me, he has a lot of the characteristics and qualities you’re looking for in a quarterback. You can see why he was successful.”
As Michigan’s starter in 2021, McNamara completed 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He saw action in three games in 2022, completing 14 of 25 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“There’s something to be said for doing it. He’s got that on his resume,” Ferentz said. “So he’s got a confidence that I think is earned. He’s helped bring that to our football team. He has a little edge to him, which is good.”
