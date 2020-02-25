Hannah Busch experienced quite the eye-opener in her first appearance at the Iowa Class 1A state bowling tournament on Monday.
The junior rolled a 166-186—352 to finish 13th overall and lead Dubuque Wahlert to a fourth-place finish in the eight-team field at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. State powerhouse Louisa-Muscatine shot a 3,043 to win the state title by 324 pins over runner-up DeWitt Central, while Charles City beat Wahlert for the final team trophy by 140 pins.
“Today was a really important experience and a growing moment for all of us,” Busch said. “It’s a different atmosphere than most of us were used to, and I feel it will help us be more confident going back. The atmosphere here is super crazy. There were so many people and a lot of yelling. It’s so much more intense than we’re used to.
“Today is going to motivate us a lot, I think. A lot of us were going in, hoping for third or second place. Getting fourth is going to make us want to work harder and earn our spot in the top three next year.”
Natalie Kelzer was six pins behind her teammate with a 159-187 for 14th place. Jamie Vondra and Emily Kasal tied for 22nd place with 177-154—331 and 169-162—331, respectively.
Abbie Beutin finished 40th with a 157-129—286, while regional champion Lola Grap took 43rd with a 125-153—278. Grap’s count did not factor in the team scoring.
The Golden Eagles rolled Baker games of 158, 168, 130, 171 and 164 to finish fourth. Not bad for a team with only one state-experienced bowler in Grap.
Kasal is the only senior on the squad. Busch, Beutin and Grap are juniors, while Kelzer and Vondra are sophomores. Wahlert also qualified for state last year, but five of the six bowlers on that team graduated.
“It was a pretty good accomplishment just to get here, because it’s pretty much a whole new team,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “They learned a lot today. They saw what some of the top bowlers in the state do and what it takes to win. They learned what it’s like being in that atmosphere with that crowd. It’s packed. You can’t get any more people in there.”
Wahlert sophomore Carter Hancock, who won his state qualifying tournament last week at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque, shot a 167-146—313 to finish 47th in the boys portion of the tournament. All of his teammates were in the crowd Tuesday.
“They didn’t get to bowl, but they got to see what it’s like,” Kramer said. “It’ll give them the energy to get down here next year. Between the boys and the girls teams, 11 of the 12 varsity bowlers will be back next year. That’s exciting.”
Whittney Morse became the first three-time state bowling champion with a 226-258—484 and was one of four Louisa-Muscatine bowlers to crack the top-10 in the girls field. Morse finished 33 pins ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Christina Harrelson.
Louisa-Muscatine won its fourth consecutive girls team championship with a count that would have been good enough for sixth place in the boys team competition.
In the boys tournament, Camanche junior Troy Edmonds won the individual title with a 288-278—566, the highest two-game score in state tournament history. He finished 76 pins ahead of runner-up Cael Bohlen, of Charles City.
Camanche also won the team title with a 3,279. The Indians came from behind to beat Wahlert at the state qualifying event last week at Cherry Lanes. Louisa-Musactine finished a distant second in the eight-team state field with a 3,075.