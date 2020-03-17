The Dubuque Dolphins swim team finished third overall at the YMCA state swim meet on March 7-8 in Marshalltown, Iowa.
The Dubuque Dolphins, coached by Kathy Stierman and Nate Hall, had 69 swimmers compete in the meet with 24 other YMCA swim teams.
Bringing home two gold medals was Ariana Yaklich, 16, in the open 50-yard breaststroke (31.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.10). The 50 breast set a new Iowa YMCA state record and team record. The 100 breaststroke time set a team record, which was previously held by Tanya Henkels (1:11.68) from 1990.
Myles Page, 8, earned two state titles in the 50 breaststroke (45.37) and 25 backstroke (18.40). The 50 breast time is a new Dolphin team record that was previously held by Evan Saddler (47.02) from 2003. Page also captured silver in the 100 individual medley.
Relays that captured first place included the open 200 boys medley (1:42.66) with Gavin Hall, Joshua Rusch, Aiden Yaklich, and Matteo Barzagli, who set a team record previously held by Jakob Decker, Brian Day, Gavin Hall and Joshua Rusch (1:42.76) from 2019. The open 200 free relay (1:31.45) won the state title with Gavin Hall, Matteo Barzagli, Joshua Rusch and Aiden Yaklich to break the team record (1:32.93) held by Gavin Hall, Brian Day, Joshua Rusch and Jakob Decker, set in 2019.
Other medal winners included:
• The 8 and under girls 100 medley relay earned bronze: Tessa Vilar, Lauren Cloos, Ivy Hoden and Hannah Godel, which is a new Dolphin Team Record (1:23.15) previously held by Jessica Westhoff, Carolyn Davis, Kristi Reinke and Stephanie Steuck (1:23.52) from 2006.
• The 8 and under girls free relay captured silver with Ivy Hoden, Tessa Vilar, Evelyn Ward and Hannah Godel. Ivy Holden earned a silver medal in the 25 fly.
• The 8 and under boys 100 medley relay captured silver: Oliver Stanton, Myles Page, Connell Brock and Will McNamara.
• The 8 and under boys free relay earned bronze: Myles Page, Oliver Stanton, Connell Brock, and Will McNamara.
• The 9-10 boys free relay finished third with Alex Ihrig, Nolan Page, Rowan Fry and Jonah Fry.
• The 11-12 boys medley relay earned third place with William Fry, Abd Ul-Haq, Walter Freund and Kyle Powers.
• Twelve-year-old William Fry earned silver medals in the 50 and 100 backstroke.
• The 200 free relay finished third with Walter Freund, William Fry, Abd Ul-Haq and Kyle Powers.
• Brandon Becker captured bronze in the 13-14 100 breaststroke.
• Anna Kalb captured bronze in the 15-21 200 free.
• Gavin Hall finished second in the open 100 butterfly (54.35), which is a new team record. He also took third in the 100 free, which is another new team record (49.22).
• Joshua Rusch earned bronze in the 400 IM and silver in the 50 breast (29.80) a new Dubuque Dolphin Team Record.
• Matteo Barzagli finished third in the 200 free, 500 free and 200 back.
• Aiden Yaklich earned silver in the 50 fly.
• Jarrett Herber captured third place in the 12-21 200 butterfly.
A male and female Dubuque Dolphin were honored at the state meet. The Iowa YMCA Competitive Swimming All-Star team members were 15-year-old Aiden Yaklich and 17-year-old Delaney Noel. Both have shown dedication, excellent sportsmanship and improvement in the sport of swimming, the best qualities of a Y swimmer.
The Dolphins qualified 52 swimmers to the North Central YMCA Regional Meet at Wellmark YMCA. The event was scheduled for this weekend but postponed.