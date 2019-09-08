Will Kieffer provided the difference-making run in a tight defensive battle Friday night.
Kieffer scored on a 40-yard run at the 4:27 mark of the fourth quarter to lift East Dubuque to a 14-6 victory at Milledgeville to move the Warriors to 2-0 this season. Cade Koehler’s two-point conversion run gave East Dubuque a little extra cushion.
East Dubuque opened the scoring on Zach Meyer’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Schulting at 2:08 in the first quarter. But Milledgeville (0-2) tied it, 6-6, in the second quarter on Nicholas Smith’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Nobis.
The Warriors finished with just a 226-176 advantage in total offense, thanks to Kieffer’s game-breaking play. That included a 167-130 advantage on the ground.
Trey Culbertson led East Dubuque on the ground with 10 carries for 76 yards, and Meyer went 7-for-14 for 77 yards and the one touchdown.
The Warriors will put their unblemished record on the line Friday, when they host perennial power Lena-Winslow.
Flanagan sets school record — Dubuque Senior defensive back Logan Flanagan set a school record with his four interceptions in the Rams’ 28-15 victory over Davenport North at Dalzell Field. The state record, according to Iowa High School Athletic Association statistics compiled this spring, is five set by six players, most recently by Durant-Bennett’s Taylor Otto in 2007. Forty players in Iowa history have intercepted four passes in a game.
According to the IHSAA, Senior’s Alex Richard picked off three Hempstead passes on Sept. 29, 2017. The Rams’ Collin Seymour collected three interceptions against Wahlert on Aug. 28, 2015.
WD’s Ulrich ties mark — With six converted extra points on Friday night, Western Dubuque kicker Gabe Ulrichs tied Tony Foxen’s career program record with his 45th career PAT. Ulrich set the season and single-game records last season, making 33 overall and eight in the Bobcats’ 63-27 win over Dubuque Wahlert.
Big night for Wulfekuhle — Evan Wulfekuhle carried quite the heavy load for Dyersville Beckman on Friday night. The senior running back carried 29 times for 190 yards (a 6.6 yards-per-carry average) and four touchdowns in a 34-33 loss at Monticello. He also made four solo tackles and two assisted tackles on defense.
Beckman’s other score came on an 11-yard run by Riley Fangman. Trailblazers quarterback Nick Offerman went 7-for-14 for 89 yards and had a 103.4 quarterback rating. Beckman moved to 1-1.
Pointers living up to name — Mineral Point continued to put up video game numbers on Friday night. The Pointers moved to 3-0 with a 59-14 drubbing of Onalaska Luther in SWAL play. That came on the heels of a 62-27 victory over Dodgeville and a 46-2 romp over Viroqua. Mineral Point is outscoring its opponents, 167-61.