Though it was a fresh new look, Beckman Catholic saw similar success as brand new members of the River Valley Conference last season.
In their inaugural campaign, the Trailblazers claimed the North Division title and came within one game of reaching the state tournament.
Bellevue had a 2022 surge after posting an eight-win increase from the year before, while Cascade and Maquoketa are looking to claw back to their winning ways.
Here is a capsule preview of area volleyball teams competing in the River Valley Conference:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Todd Troutman (27th year, 668-128-55)
Last season — 28-11 (6-1 RVC), lost to Wapsie Valley in a 2A regional championship
Returning starters — Reese Osterhaus (Sr., MH/OH); Alexie Hogan (Jr., L); Alli Scherbring (Jr., MH)
Returning veterans — Brianna Coohey (Sr., DS); Maddie Schmitz (Sr., DS); Nicole Goedken (Jr., OH); Emma Karcher (Jr., DS); Anna Knepper (Jr., S); Katelyn Schmitt (Jr., OH); Julianna Bennett (Jr., S); Kayla Burkle (Jr., OH); Becca Goerdt (Jr., S); Gabrielle Hoeger (Jr., DS); Haley Kluesner (Jr., MB); Eva Rahe (Jr., MB)
Promising newcomers — Ava Burkle (Soph., OH); Miley Manternach (Soph., MB); Addi Hogan (Fr., L)
Outlook — While the Trailblazers only bring back three starters in Osterhaus, Hogan and Scherbring, they do return a number of battle-tested, talented athletes that saw significant playing time on last season’s conference-championship team. Osterhaus (129 kills, 223 digs) and Hogan (392 digs) are coming off all-conference campaigns, while Scherbring (159 kills) will be the team’s top returning hitter. Beckman has been one of the most consistent programs in the state, accumulating at least 28 wins in every season dating back to 2016-17, including three state berths during that span. With another well-balanced group this year, look for the Trailblazers to make another push toward Cedar Rapids.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Becca Schroeder (1st year)
Last season — 19-8 (6-2 RVC), lost to Iowa City Regina in a 2A regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Alexis McCombie (Sr., OH); Teagan Humphrey (Sr., OH); Catherine Dunne (Jr., MH)
Returning veterans — Cydney Tath (Soph., OH/S); Jami Portz (Sr., S)
Promising newcomers — Ava Yeager (Soph., L); Olivia Carter (Jr., MH)
Outlook — The Comets made some noise with a 19-win campaign last year, marking the team’s highest win total in five years. But the loss of some heavy hitters and proven leaders from a veteran-laden squad will be tough to replace as former Bellevue standout Becca Schroeder takes over the program. Humphrey (133 kills) returns as Bellevue’s leading hitter, while McCombie racked up 145 digs and will be used as more of an offensive threat this season. Dunne (27 blocks) returns as the biggest defense presence, but will also need to be a key piece to the puzzle offensively if the Comets hope to compete toward the top of the RVC.
CASCADE
Coach — Mary Frake (18th year, 319-235)
Last season — 13-18 (2-6 RVC), lost to Wapsie Valley in a 2A regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Kate Green (Jr., OH/MH); Claudia Noonan (Sr., S); Josie Manternach (Jr., MH); Molly Roling (Jr., S/RS); Addison Frake (Soph., OH/MH)
Promising newcomers — Ella Nauman (Jr., L/DS); Mya Curry (Sr., DS/OH)
Outlook — The Cougars look to climb back above the .500 mark after posting their first losing record in five seasons. A strong core of returning starters will provide a good foundation. Green, a second team all-conference selection last year, racked up 135 kills, and will be Cascade’s most trusted attacker this season. Noonan dished out 382 assists to lead the Cougars in 2022 and will be a proven leader in the back row. Roling (160 assists,133 digs) and Frake (88 kills, 32 blocks) will also see a boost in production after the departure of some key seniors from last year’s team. With three established hitters and two setters back in the mix, look for Cascade to improve on its sixth-place conference finish a year ago.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Jenny Burns (1st year)
Last season — 4-25 (1-7 RVC), lost to Independence in a 4A regional opener
Returning starters — Cora Widel (Soph., OH); Kalyn Hackman (Jr., MB); Carley Cavanagh (Sr., OH)
Returning veterans — Aubrey Howell (Sr., OH/S; Hadley Ihrigh (Soph., Oh)
Promising newcomers — Aubrey Kroymann (Soph., MB); Madalyn Roeder (Soph., MB); Bekah Pawlowski (Sr., S); Taylor Wing (Jr., DS); Quinn Williams (Soph., DS)
Outlook — After winning just one of its first 20 matches to open last year, Maquoketa went 3-5 to close the season. And with three of their top hitters back in the fold in 2023, the Cardinals have plenty of reason for optimism. Hackman (66 kills) and Cavanagh (63 kills) ranked second and fourth on the team last season. Widel transitions from middle blocker to outside hitter this year and will be another key attacker. The Cardinals back row, however, will be a question mark, and will largely be filled by underclassmen with little varsity experience.