09152022-maquoketavsbeckmanvball8-sg.JPG
Beckman Catholic libero Alexie Hogan passes the ball during a match last season against Maquoketa. Hogan is one of three starters returning for the Trailblazers this season.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Though it was a fresh new look, Beckman Catholic saw similar success as brand new members of the River Valley Conference last season.

In their inaugural campaign, the Trailblazers claimed the North Division title and came within one game of reaching the state tournament.

