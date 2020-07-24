Dubuque Hempstead will face a familiar foe when it opens play in the Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament next week.
The Mustangs (15-1) drew the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Iowa City High (11-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the state quarterfinals at Principal Park, the Des Moines-based home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. The winner meets either No. 2-seeded Ankeny (19-8) or No. 7-seeded Pleasant Valley (13-11) in next Friday’s semifinals.
Hempstead defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Petrakis Park to earn the 14th state tournament berth in program history and the first since 2014. The Mustangs won state titles in 1974, 1978 and went back-to-back in 1983-84.
“It’s a pretty good draw and, quite frankly, it’s kind of what we expected,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “Everybody down there is really good, or they wouldn’t be down there. I do think we’re one of the top three teams in the field. But, baseball is baseball, and anybody can beat anybody on any given day. There’s only eight of us left, and we know we’re going to have to play every game like it’s our last.”
The Mustangs edged the Little Hawks, 5-4, at Core Field on June 18 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting. Tied at 3-3 entering the seventh inning, City High pushed across a run in the top of the seventh before Kellen Strohmeyer belted a two-run walk-off home run onto Pennsylvania Avenue to help the Mustangs improve to 2-0.
“I had an error in the top of that inning that led to them scoring the go-ahead run and it felt good to kind of redeem myself,” Strohmeyer, a University of North Carolina recruit, said of his first hit of the season. “It was a good, come-from-behind win early in the season, and something we could build on.
“I don’t think we hit the ball like we’re capable of hitting it that first time we played them, but we still won. It’ll be fun to see them again down at state.”
Devin Eudaley, a senior who leads the Mustangs with a .474 batting average and 23 RBIs, likes the idea of facing a familiar opponent.
“When you’re playing in the first round of the state tournament, it’s kind of nice to see a team you’ve already seen earlier in the season,” Eudaley said. “You kind of know what to expect from them, so you’re a little less nervous than if you would be if you were playing someone you’ve never seen before.
“We’re pretty pumped to be going back to state. But, at the same time, we know we can’t take any team at the state tournament lightly, even if we’ve played them and beat them in the regular-season. You know City High is playing pretty good ball right now if they’ve made it to the state tournament.”
The field includes four teams — Urbandale, Waukee, Johnston and Ankeny – from the powerhouse Central Iowa Metro League that has won all but one state championship since the 2011 season. Cedar Falls joins Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Hempstead and City High, and the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s Pleasant Valley rounds out the bracket.
The state tournament will certainly have a different feel to it, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association has implemented several social distancing protocol to ensure the safety of participants and spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapp said the Mustangs will make individual bus trips for each game it plays in Des Moines.
But postseason awkwardness is nothing new to the Mustangs. They earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 4, then played “home” tournament games at Farley Park and Petrakis Park despite not having played at either site during the regular-season.
“It is tough for the kids, because going to state will certainly be a different experience than teams before them have had,” Rapp said. “But, at the same time, it’s understandable in the world we live in. The important thing is we got a season when a lot of kids around the country didn’t. We made it to state. We’re going. So, I’m happy.”
But not necessarily surprised.
Hempstead leads all Class 4A schools with a .371 team batting average and has scored 142 runs in 16 games while allowing only 59. Hempstead posted the top winning percentage in the Valley Division at .929 after going 13-1. The Mustangs’ lone loss came to Iowa City Liberty, which fell to City High in the substate finals.
“It’s been a goal of ours, and I’d say a realistic goal of ours, to make it to state ever since the state announced we were going to have a season,” Rapp said. “The kids have the talent, the work ethic and the belief that they can win whenever they take the field, no matter who they play.
“We’re excited to get back down to Des Moines. It’s been six years, and that’s too long of a wait. But we’re not finished. We still have a lot of work to do.”
The six-year wait is the second-longest in the history of the program, which won titles under Dick Core in its first four state tournament appearances. Hempstead reached the state tournament in Rapp’s senior year of 1988, then didn’t return until 1996.