DES MOINES — Tim Roth walked through the halls of Wells Fargo Arena a decade ago, helping make Bellevue basketball history.
On Monday he was back, lending another hand in the Comets making history on the hardwood.
As head coach of the Bellevue girls team in 2012, Roth led the program to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years. Now back in the fold with the Comets as a second-year assistant under head coach Chet Knake, Roth thoroughly enjoyed seeing the boys team take in the state experience for the first time in 31 long years.
“We went in ’95 and ’99, and then 2012 with the girls. Now I’m here again with Chet, working with the freshmen and there’s no pressure there as you hardly even have to take stats,” Roth said with a big laugh. “It’s been so fun getting back into it. I enjoy coaching.”
After leading the Bellevue girls program for more than a decade, Roth stepped away, but he re-ignited his love for the sport and the Comets with Knake.
“It’s nice to be a part of this and not have to have all the pressures that come with being a head coach anymore,” Roth said. “So much planning and the road trips, they mount up on you.”
For the first time since 1991, the Bellevue boys competed at the state tournament on Monday. The magical ride came to an end against unbeaten No. 1 Grand View Christian, 64-63 in overtime, in the 1A state quarterfinals. But after closing the regular season 9-12, the Comets got hot and went on a four-game winning streak in the postseason to book a trip to Des Moines — and played their tails off there.
“They’re in the weight room all the time,” Roth said. “Those kids really work hard for Chet. You can tell our kids are a little bigger and stronger than before. There’s a mental toughness to it. Our conference is tough with a lot of 2A schools. We played with Monticello, played with Mid-Prairie, and led them with 3 minutes to go. They’re both here (in the 2A quarterfinals). We played good teams.”
Roth isn’t sure how much longer he intends to coach, but he cherished the opportunity to walk the floor at the Well with a Bellevue team one more time.
“Another year for sure, and then I told Chet, ‘We’ll see,’” Roth said. “I’m going to be 64 in a little more than a month, so we’ll see.”