Maddie Bowers scored a goal in each half, and Elena Kapparos added another as Dubuque Hempstead beat city rival Senior, 3-0, in an Iowa Class 3A regional semifinal on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
“There’s always those extra nerves — I think we came out with a slow start, sometimes we do — but at the end of the day we always put the ball in the back of the net,” Bowers said. “We work together and make things happen.”
Hempstead improved to 11-4 against its city rival since 2011. The Mustangs have also won two of the three postseason matchups against Senior over the last four seasons.
Hempstead (14-3) will play Linn-Mar (15-3) in the regional final on Thursday in Marion, Iowa.
Senior ended the season 5-12 overall.
Bowers got the Mustangs on the board in the 31st minute with an assist from Evie Henneberry.
“I was getting frustrated after a couple shots were blocked by the goalie. But in the moment I didn’t think, I just swung through and hoped for the best,” Bowers said.
Kapparos buried a free kick from 20 yards out for a 2-0 lead at the 51:10 mark, her 12th goal of the season.
Bowers added her team-leading 16th goal about 10 minutes later, knocking home a centering pass from Lauren Roman.
Lydia Hefel needed just two saves to earn the shutout thanks to the defensive play of Hempstead’s starting back line of Olivia Kennedy, Olivia Edwards, Lauren Henneberry and Aleah Nevarez.
“They’re all that junior class, so they’ve been playing together for years,” Hempstead coach Alesha Trilk said. “They’ve really grown into that leadership aspect as well, and that’s what you want from the back line communication-wise.”
Now the Mustangs turn their focus to Linn-Mar.
The Lions defeated the Mustangs, 6-0, on May 16 and are 8-0 against Hempstead dating to the 2011 season. Linn-Mar has shut the Mustangs out in seven consecutive matches.
“It’s definitely all about mindset,” Bowers said. “We can’t go into it thinking we’re going to be down. We have to go into it thinking we can do this. We have to just play our best game, don’t let up and put it all on the field because it’s (potentially) the last game for us seniors.”