The young Dubuque Senior softball team faced a big challenge on Saturday when it drew the second-ranked team in Iowa’s largest class.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy pitcher Kaylin Kinney held the Rams completely off the bags.
Kinney pitched a perfect game with 12 strikeouts to lead the Iowa Class 5A No. 2 Cougars to a 7-0 win over Senior in their 5A Region 7 semifinal in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Rams ended their season at 4-15. Pitcher Meredith Gatto took the loss with four innings pitched, two strikeouts and six earned runs allowed.
North Scott 8, Dubuque Wahlert 4 — At Eldridge, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (11-13) bow out in the Iowa Class 4A Region 8 semifinals. North Scott (15-11) advances to Tuesday’s regional final against Western Dubuque with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
West Delaware 12, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 (6 innings) — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (20-4) advanced to the Iowa Class 4A Region 6 final on Tuesday with a trip to state on the line.
PREP BASEBALL
Maquoketa 15, Mount Vernon 5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Ryne Gruenwald, Kannon Coakley, Kole Harmon, Jack Dostal, Mitchell Roeder and Kasey Coakley all had three hits, and Abe Michel drove in three runs as the Cardinals cruised in the Class 3A District 8 opener on Friday. Maquoketa (16-7) scored six times in the sixth inning to end the game by the mercy rule.
The Cardinals will host WaMaC Conference rival Marion at 7 p.m. Monday for the district title.
Center Point-Urbana 5, West Delaware 2 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Stormin’ Pointers scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday and held on to eliminate the Hawks in the District 7 semifinal and earn a berth in the final at No. 1-ranked DeWitt Central. West Delaware finished at 10-7.