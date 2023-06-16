CASCADE, Iowa — The next time the Beckman Catholic softball team gets Cascade leadoff slugger Devin Simon out will be the first.

Simon, rising to the occasion in this long-time rivalry, terrorized the Trailblazers in a Cascade doubleheader sweep, getting on base in all eight at-bats, scoring seven runs, going 6-for-6 at the plate with four doubles and a triple, and for good measure, four stolen bases.