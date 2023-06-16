CASCADE, Iowa — The next time the Beckman Catholic softball team gets Cascade leadoff slugger Devin Simon out will be the first.
Simon, rising to the occasion in this long-time rivalry, terrorized the Trailblazers in a Cascade doubleheader sweep, getting on base in all eight at-bats, scoring seven runs, going 6-for-6 at the plate with four doubles and a triple, and for good measure, four stolen bases.
In a wild offensive explosion, Cascade won the opener, 16-2, in three innings, and 17-8 in the nightcap.
It isn’t often that everyone involved is stunned and at a loss of words, but that is a good description for what happened in the first inning when the host Cascade Cougars exploded for 13 runs and nine hits before the third out was recorded.
The Cougars added three more runs in the second, and the game was stopped by the mercy rule after two and a half innings.
Cascade Coach Jason Simon tried to explain his team’s offensive performance.
“ We talk about how a hard hit ball gives confidence to the next batter and the batter after that. It happened early with some hard hit balls, and everyone jumped on it,” Simon said.
Game 1 got off to an ominous start for Beckman when starting pitcher Emma Karcher walked the first three batters. After a quick pitching change, Ashlyn Schoekemoehl singled to left scoring the first two runs. A walk, and two more singles brought up Cougar slugger Simon, who promptly hit a laser to the left-centerfield fence for a double, scoring two more runs.
Sophie Miller followed with another double to right-center field. After two more singles, Emma Nauman and Addison Frake put an exclamation point on the inning. Nauman hit a two-run home run to left field, and Frake followed with a solo home run to left.
Kate Green cruised to the shortened game win giving up just three hits.
Devin Simon was quick to downplay her performance. “My No. 1 goal as a leadoff hitter is to get on base to get us momentum. I’m not concerned about my individual stats,” she said. “That first inning was crazy. I almost got up three times, and that doesn’t happen very often.”
Game 2 quickly turned into the softball version of a track meet, as hits and base runners for both teams blurred into a flurry of runs. Beckman showed some grit after the first game debacle, pounding Cascade starter Brianna Carroll for eight runs in the first three innings.
Beckman’s Emma Karcher had three hits including a double to key the early onslaught. Reese Osterhaus doubled and homered for the other big Trailblazer hits. Cascade, however, did not take their foot off the offensive gas pedal as it quickly scored three runs in the first, and four runs each in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a commanding 15-8 lead.
Devin Simon punished Beckman with three straight doubles, and in her final at-bat of the evening, tripled to left field. She and number two batter, Sophie Miller, combined for eight runs scored. Miller was also not retired in the two games, drawing four walks, a hit by pitch, a single and a double.
Frake continued her strong hitting in the second game with a double and a single, and Shockemoehl added two more hits to her pair in Game 1.
Schockemoehl came in to pitch to start the fourth inning, and tossed four scoreless innings for the win.
Jason Simon was not surprised by the fight Beckman put up in Game 2.
“Anytime Cascade and Beckman play, it’s a rivalry,” he said. “Talent doesn’t matter. We talked about between games that they would come out swinging, and they would not lay down, and they didn’t. Credit to them.”
Jason Simon lauded Devin Simon’s electric performance.
“Devin is easy to coach. She has instincts that a lot of kids don’t have. When she is seeing the ball, it doesn’t matter the level of pitching, whether the best of the best, or worst of the worst. She will find a way to punish the ball.”