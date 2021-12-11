It was a ‘weird’ victory for Dubuque Senior on Friday night.
What’s becoming quite normal, however, is how the Rams have turned around their city rivalry with Dubuque Wahlert.
Sam McDonald scored 17 points, Olivia Baxter added 10 points and Elly Haber added nine as the Rams broke out to a big lead and then had to hang on in the final minutes for a 49-38 victory over the Golden Eagles at Nora Gymnasium.
“It’s a city game and they’re always weird,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “I haven’t been a part of too many city games that aren’t weird. I thought we did an unbelievably good job in the first three quarters to finish like that and still win by 11. We obviously have to clean some things up playing with the lead in the fourth quarter, and honestly, it’s out of character for us. At the end of the day, it was still a comfortable win for us.”
Josie Potts scored seven points in the third quarter for the Rams, who notched their sixth straight win in the series after years of the Eagles dogging them.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said McDonald, who is shaping up to have a breakout junior campaign. “I feel like our team is building that chemistry over time and we’re really getting better and building a strong program. Like (teammate) Anna (Kruse) said, we just want to get to The Well.”
The defense was the true key for the Rams (3-1), harassing Wahlert into numerous tough shot attempts and stifling the Eagles (1-3) to 11-for-58 shooting from field for an arctic 19% shooting clip.
“We started off in a 1-3-1 and thought it worked out pretty well,” McDonald said. “That was helping us get tips and reflections when moving down in our rotations. It worked well and we stuck with it.”
Maria Freed and Amya Lavenz scored 10 points apiece for Wahlert, and Nora King added all nine of her points in the fourth quarter. The Eagles fell behind by 20 in the third quarter, but made things mighty interesting down the stretch.
“We fought hard. We never gave up,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We’re down 20 at one point, and we just need to get shots to fall. The kids can hit shots, but man they just weren’t falling. We’ve got some young kids and they’re getting experience. We’re going to be OK. It’s tough because we thought we could come in and play well, but we just didn’t shoot well enough.”
Potts finished a tough drive and completed a three-point play, then added a make from downtown as the Rams extended their lead to 33-13 in the third. While the Rams were seemingly in complete control, the Eagles chipped away and after deep treys from King and Freed, were suddenly within 44-32 with 3:36 to play.
The Eagles got within eight, but McDonald drilled four crucial free throws in the closing stretch to help close it out.
“She’s a kid that’s figuring it out,” Deutsch said of McDonald. “She’s a ball of athleticism and toward the end of the season last year, we could really tell that she was turning the corner for us. She had a great offseason playing basketball and we knew she could come out and have a start to the season like this. She’s a great kid and a great teammate.”