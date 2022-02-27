MidAmerica Nazarene entered Saturday’s Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament semifinal against Clarke University with payback on its mind.
The Pride, frankly, didn’t care. They have bigger goals in mind.
Nicole McDermott scored a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds, Tina Ubl scored 17, Emma Kelchen added 12 and Giana Michels closed with 10 and the game-sealing three-point play with 47.8 seconds left as the NAIA No. 14-ranked Pride shut down the Pioneers’ revenge bid, 67-61, at the Kehl Center.
“We talked at halftime about how they were trying to come in here and get revenge,” said McDermott, referring to the Pride winning at Nazarene in the Heart tournament final last year, as well as topping the Pioneers in the NAIA national tournament. “We’re playing for the next game and the next game. We’re playing to cut down nets. Just because they want revenge, we don’t care, we’re looking forward from that.”
The Pride (28-4) will look to capture their second straight league tournament championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, but this time, it’ll be back at the Kehl Center in front of their home fans — and they were rocking on Saturday. Central Methodist and Benedictine met in the other semifinal Saturday night.
“Just like today, home-court advantage is huge for us,” McDermott said. “That was an awesome job by our fans, so we’re excited. We’re ready for it.”
Nazarene (18-11) certainly came in fired up, making 9 of 15 shot attempts for a 60% clip in the first quarter that dropped Clarke into a 21-13 deficit.
“Coming into this game, we knew that they wanted it,” Michels said. “We ended their season twice last year, once in the conference tournament and again on the national stage. Our focus this year has been on resilience. Coach says if we get down, we have to be able to battle back. We went on our runs; they went on their runs. I thought we responded really well today.”
The Pride answered in the second quarter, as McDermott scored eight points throughout an 18-11 run in the period to cut their deficit to 32-31 heading into the locker room. When Ubl scored on a tough drive early in the third quarter, the Pride never trailed again — despite the Pioneers hanging around.
“Defense is really what did it for us,” said Clarke coach Courtney Boyd, who switched to a zone defense in the second half that held Nazarene to 32% shooting from the field (8-for-25). “The grit on defense and really getting the job done. Shots weren’t falling in the first quarter and they couldn’t miss. It’s a game of runs, and when we locked in on defense and adjusted going to the zone, that really helped us down the stretch.”
Skylar Culbertson drilled a pair of 3-pointers that pushed Clarke out to a 50-40 lead early in the fourth, but the Pioneers answered with a 10-2 run to cut the advantage down to 52-50 with 3:53 remaining.
“I think the biggest thing with this group is that they have the mindset that no matter where we are in the game, we have to continue to fight, and that’s what they did to finish this one out,” Boyd said.
The Pioneers made it a one-possession game, 59-56, with just more than a minute to play, but Michels drove into the lane with a beautiful pump-fake pass and went up for the basket plus a whistle. She swished the free throw to assure the Pride would get the chance to defend their tourney title on Tuesday.
“I struggled a little bit in the first half, but when people like Tina Ubl and Nicole McDermott are hitting shots, that takes off a lot of pressure,” Michels said. “I just kind of got a lucky roll there and was able to put the free throw in. It was pretty exciting.”