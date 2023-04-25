Southwestern/East Dubuque’s long journey to find a new conference home for its football team is over.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control today voted to approve a recommendation from the Conference Realignment Task Force for the football-only plans that had been remanded by the Board at its March meeting.
Southwestern/East Dubuque, which will compete as a co-operative program for the second season next fall as part of the Six Rivers Conference, will move back to the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League when the new realignment plan goes into effect for the 2024 season.
Southwestern athletic director Tom Koeller submitted a request to the WIAA that would move the football program from the Six Rivers to the SWAL, but that request was initially approved and then rescinded as the plan went under several revisions.
Under an amended plan released in January, Southwestern/East Dubuque would instead have competed in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and the Six Rivers Conference would have ceased to exist for football purposes. Instead, the Ridge and Valley Conference was dissolved and the Six Rivers remained.
Under the approved plan, the SWAL will include: Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Southwestern/East Dubuque, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, Belleville and Mineral Point.
The SWC will consist of Lancaster, Platteville, Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville, New Glarus, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center and River Valley.
The Six Rivers now includes Potosi/Cassville, River Ridge, Black Hawk/Warren, Boscobel, Iowa-Grant, Pecatonica/Argyle, Riverdale and Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
