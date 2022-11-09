Dubuque Wahlert might feel overlooked.
The football players might even feel a little slighted.
Versatile playmaker Seamus Crahan channeled Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith when he said “they wrote us off, but we didn’t write back,” after the Golden Eagles’ victory over Crestwood in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
There’s still plenty of people ready to write Wahlert off as the Eagles get set for their first state semifinal appearance since 1991. Wahlert (9-2) plays Williamsburg (11-0) at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
But if people aren’t believing in the Eagles? That’s just fine with them.
“Being the underdogs, a lot of us like it. It puts a little chip on our shoulder,” said senior Zach Callahan, a receiver, defensive back and punter for the Eagles. “We really enjoy being the underdogs because we have nothing to lose but everything to gain.
“Many people don’t believe in us and that’s just what it’s going to have to be.”
Wahlert was ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press Class 2A poll of the regular season and has left little doubt of its credentials en route to the UNI-Dome.
The Eagles waxed West Liberty in the playoff opener before dispatching then-undefeated and No. 3-ranked West Marshall following a two-plus hour road trip in the second round.
Wahlert is coming off a 41-6 win over Crestwood in the state quarterfinals — the second time the Eagles have forced a running clock in three playoff games.
For those who have been paying attention, this shouldn’t have been a surprise.
After all, the Eagles began the season with an eye-opening win at perennial playoff contender West Delaware, followed by a big home win over Davenport Assumption, another traditional power.
Wahlert could have been considered a legitimate underdog in six games this season. The Eagles are 4-2 in such games, with losses to Class 4A No. 3-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and 2A No. 10 Waukon.
The Eagles were 2-1 against teams from larger classifications.
“We’ve been underdogs all year. A lot,” said senior lineman Nick Pierro. “We were underdogs against West Delaware. Underdogs against Assumption. I don’t know what people said about the North Fayette game, but after they gave us a hard loss last year, they probably didn’t expect us to win that one. We won that one, and same thing with West Marshall two weeks back. We showed them we’re a more dominant team. We’re stronger, we’re more physical than the guys across from us.”
BC Moore ranks Wahlert fifth in Class 2A. Williamsburg is rated second behind Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0), which will play OABCIG (10-1) in the other semifinal.
The Golden Eagles are sixth in 2A scoring, both on offense and defense, according to BC Moore. Wahlert averages 38.7 points for and 14.2 points against per game this season.
They will be going against the No. 1 scoring offense (50.6) and No. 2 scoring defense (8.6).
It figures to be an uphill battle, but one readily embraced.
“We just have to mind our own business,” Eagles coach Jamie Marshall said. “It’s not going to do us any good to look at social media and anything else this week. If we’re underdogs, that’s great. And I guess as the 1 versus the 4 seed, we should be the underdog. But there’s a lot of belief in our program. There’s a lot of confidence the way our kids are playing right now, and I wouldn’t pick against them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.