The Dubuque Dolphins captured several titles at the YMCA North Central YMCA Regional Swim Meet on March 18-20 in Des Moines.
The Dubuque Dolphins qualfiied 45 swimmers for the meet, which included 538 athletes from 41 teams in three different states. The Dolphins, coached by Kathy Stierman and Nate Hall, finished third overall with several team records set.
2022 regional champions are:
Aiden Yaklich in the Open 100 butterfly (53.33), which is a new Dubuque Dolphin Record.
The Open Boys relays finished first in all four relays: 200 Free Relay (1:30.37) and 400 Free Relay (3:23.12) with Aiden Yaklich, Brady Noel, Jarrett Herber, and Brandon Decker. The 200 Medley Relay (1:44.28) and 400 Medley Relay (3:56.30) with Dustin Coyle, Brandon Decker, Jarrett Herber, and Aiden Yaklich.
The 9-10 Girls finished first in all three relays, 200 Medley Relay (2:25.02) Evelyn Ward, Lauren Cloos, Ivy Hoden, and Tessa Vilar. The 200 Free Relay (2:08.91) Tessa Vilar, Ivy Hoden, Evelyn Ward, and Lily McFadden. The 400 Free Relay (4:50.39) Evelyn Ward, Malin Thier, Tessa Vilar, and Ivy Hoden, which is a new team record, which was 5:09.06 from 2019.
The 11-12 Boys 200 Free Relay (1:48.63) earned gold with Jonah Fry, Alex Ihrig, Jacob Godel, and Rowan Fry.
The 11-12 Girls 400 Free Relay (4:14.27) earned gold with Rebecca Roling, Molly Snyder, Mallory Blum, and Elyse Cloos, which is a new team record, which was 5:02.58 from 2016.
More new team records from the North Central Regional Meet:
11-12 Boys 400 Free Relay (4:16.26) Rowan Fry, Jacob Godel, Alex Ihrig, and Jonah Fry, which was 4:27.33 from 2019, fourth place.
11-12 Boys 400 Medley Relay (4:58.27) Jacob Godel, Rowan Fry, Jonah Fry, and Alex Ihrig, which was 5:09.84 from 2016, second place.
11-12 Girls 400 Medley Relay (5:02.56) Molly Snyder, Mallory Blum, Rebecca Roling, and Elyse Cloos, which was 5:06.02 from 2019, third place.
13-14 Boys 400 Free Relay (4:02.23) Walter Freund, Joey Hoffman, Sam Godel, and Duncan Freund, which was 4:06.59 from 2016, eight place.
13-14 Girls 200 Backstroke Taylor Borgerding (2:25.41) which was previously held by Gwenny Hall (2:29.67) from 2021, third place.
Open Boys 100 breaststroke Brandon Decker (1:03.38) broke his own record (1:03. 67), second place.
Other medal winners from the regional meet were:
8 and Under: Clara Fry earned silver in the 50 backstroke and third in the 25 butterfly.
9-10: Evelyn Ward finished third in the 100 butterfly.
Boys 10 & Under: 200 Medley Relay third place with Fitz Runde, Cooper Hillebrand, Will McNamara, and Oliver Stanton. 200 Free Relay earned bronze with Emmett Jedlicka, Oliver Stanton, Copper Hillebrand, and Will McNamara. 400 Free Relay finished third with Noah Tracy, Oliver Stanton, Cooper Hillebrand, and Will McNamara.
11-12: Molly Snyder earned silver in the 200 butterfly and bronze in the 1000 freestyle. Rebecca Roling earned bronze in the 50 freestyle. The Girls 200 Free Relay finished second with Rebecca Roling, Mallory Blum, Molly Snyder, and Elyse Cloos.
13-14: Taylor Borgerding finished third in the 200 backstroke. Duncan Freund captured third in the 200 breaststroke.
15-21: Aiden Yaklich earned silver in both the 50 free and 200 IM. Brandon Decker finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 Breaststroke. Jarrett Herber earned bronze in the 100 butterfly.
The Dubuque Dolphins will be sending four swimmers — Aiden Yaklich, Kyle Powers, Jarrett Herber and Brandon Decker in the 200 free relay — to the National YMCA Swim Meet at Greensboro, N.C., on March 28-April 1. Yaklich will also swim the 50 free (21.86) at Nationals.