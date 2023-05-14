The Iowa Class 1A girls soccer regional tournament begins Monday, with the other two classes slated to start later in the week.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets with area teams competing:
CLASS 1A
REGION 4
Monday’s first-round match — Wapello at Northeast
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Wapello/Northeast winner at Davenport Assumption; Mediapolis at Washington; Dubuque Wahlert at Beckman Catholic; Bellevue at Bellevue Marquette
Tuesday, May 23 semifinals — Wapello/Northeast—Assumption winner vs. Mediapolis/Washington winner at Davenport; Wahlert/Beckman winner vs. Bellevue/Marquette winner at Dyersville
Thursday, May 25 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
Wahlert leaders — Claire Lueken (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points); Brielle Berning (3 goals, points); Myla Breithaupt (1 goal, 2 points); Mia Brooner (1 goal, 2 points); Clara Noonan (2 assists, 2 points)
Beckman leaders — Trista Schmidt (33 goals, 2 assists, 68 points); Alexie Hogan (16 goals, 9 assists, 41 points); Kaylee Lehmann (9 goals, 4 assists, 22); Hope Naber (2 goals, 16 assists, 20 points); Ellie Brown (5 goals, 1 assist, 11 points); Sarah Roling (12 goals allowed, 39 saves)
Bellevue leaders — Adessa Leibfried (11 goals, 5 assists, 27 points); Ka’Lynn Deshaw (10 goals, 3 assists, 23 points); Kalesia DeShaw (7 goals, 6 assists, 20 points); Ariana Roeder (4 goals, 1 assist, 9 points); Ava Yeager (2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points); Olivia Carter (37 goals allowed, 116 saves)
Bellevue Marquette leaders — Elise Kilburg (20 goals, 3 assists, 43 points); Skylar Sieverding (6 goals, 2 assists, 14 points); Maya Oliver (2 goals, 3 assists, 7 points); Ella Tracy (1 goal, 2 points); Anna Cota (1 goal, 2 points); Amber Kremer (1 goal, 2 points); Gwen Schroeder (10 goals allowed, 76 saves)
Outlook — Beckman has been building toward this season for a few years now, and the results have been there for the Trailblazers. There will be a few hurdles to get over before Beckman can think about making its state tournament debut. Wahlert has a history of ending promising season for the Blazers, and potential regional final opponent Assumption beat Beckman, 10-0, at a tournament during the regular season. The Battle of Bellevue in the other quarterfinal is intriguing for reasons other than bragging rights. Many of the players of both teams were teammates last season on the Marquette co-op before Bellevue formed its own program prior to this season.
REGION 8
Monday’s first-round match — West Delaware at Decorah
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — West Delaware/Decorah winner at Hudson; La Porte City Union at Aplington-Parkersburg; Clayton Ridge at Denver; North Fayette Valley at Waterloo Columbus
Tuesday, May 23 semifinals — West Delaware/Decorah—Hudson winner vs. Union/Aplington-Parkersburg winner at Hudson; Clayton Ridge/Denver winner vs. North Fayette Valley/Columbus winner at Denver
Thursday, May 25 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
West Delaware leaders — Hannah Pederson (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Madelynn Zehr (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Monika Hernandez (2 assists, 2 points; 79 goals allowed, 152 saves); Maya Pennington (1 goal, 2 points); Kelly Beckman (1 goal, 2 points); Natalie Beilby (1 goal, 2 points); Anna Sickels (1 goal, 2 points); Sarah Perez (31 goals allowed, 57 saves)
Clayton Ridge leaders — Haley Rork (6 goals, 10 assists, 22 points); Rebecca Hillers (7 goals, 2 assists, 16 points); Rachel Powers (5 goals, 10 points); Katy Geuder (2 goals, 4 points); Morgan Pierce (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Ella Oberbreckling (2 goals, 4 points); Amyra Millard (2 goals, 4 points; 34 goals allowed, 89 saves)
Outlook — West Delaware will be looking for an offensive spark when it opens the playoffs and with a win can match the program’s most wins in a season since 2016. The Hawks lost to Decorah, 10-0, in their regular-season finale on Friday, but did not face another other teams in the regional. Clayton Ridge is in just its second season with a program and will be seeking its first regional tournament victory when it takes the pitch against Denver. Among potential future opponents, the Eagles lost to Decorah (2-1), North Fayette Valley (4-0) and Hudson (5-0).
