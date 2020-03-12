Fennimore’s Adam Larson may have stood in his older brother Reid’s shadow last season, so it was no surprise that this year was his time to shine.
The 6-foot-9-inch junior Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished the season averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.25 blocks per game for the Golden Eagles.
During the WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal win over New Glarus last week, Adam finished the game with a triple-double including 23 points, 13 blocks and 12 rebounds.
“New Glarus beat us in the sectional semifinal by one point last year, so that was a really important game for us,” Adam said. “They were really pounding the ball inside so we changed from zone to man and I was just able to knock away a bunch of shots and help defend the rim.”
Adam finished the season with 102 blocks, a single season record for Fennimore. He already has set the school record for career blocks with 190.
“Adam had to take on a role of being down in the post a lot more often this season instead of being an outside shooter for us,” head coach and Adam’s father, Troy Larson, said. “He understands that he needs to do whatever is going to help make the team better, and after a few games you could see him get more comfortable down there.”
Adam’s older brother, Reid, finished his career at Fennimore last year as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Adam is closing in on topping that number after scoring his 1,000th point this season to put his current career total at 1,193.
“If I can have another season like this, I’ll definitely get ahead of him next year,” Adam said. “Reid played all four years on varsity, and he knew so much about the game. I was able to learn a lot from him, and I hope I can do the same for Brady.”
Younger brother Brady was a freshman this season who made his way into the starting lineup with Adam right away.
“Brady put in a lot of work during the offseason to earn the opportunity to play on the varsity level,” Adam said. “Basketball is something that creates a lot of memories for our family, and I’m glad we will get another season to play together.”
Added Troy: “It’s an honor and a privilege yet it’s also scary being their coach. I really have to separate being a coach versus being their dad, but it’s so special to be able to spend all that extra time with them. Someday we will look back on this time and realize how special it was for our entire family.”
Adam plans on continuing his basketball career after high school, and has already received interest from several colleges.
“It’s exciting to know what opportunities are out there,” he said. “I have some college visits coming up now that our season is over, and I can’t wait to see what the future will hold.”