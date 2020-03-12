News in your town

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Adam Larson (Fennimore)

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Hillmen look to strike gold in rare state appearance

Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

MLB spring training roundup: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt sidelined by sore right elbow

The Latest: SEC joins rest of Power 5 in keeping fans away

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus

Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

Sports in brief: U.S. House to study minor league contraction

Boys prep basketball: Dailey, Olson, Lancaster make Wisconsin all-state

Big Ten takes bruising battles to conference tournament

College basketball: No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Baylor headline Big 12 tournament

College basketball: Iowa's Garza, Badgers' Gard take AP All-Big Ten top honors

Boys prep basketball: Dailey, Olson, Lancaster make Wisconsin all-state

Cubs option Cascade native to Triple-A Iowa

NFL: Ravens' Marshal Yanda, Iowa native, to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

Garza picked Big Ten Player of Year, Gard gets coach honors

Sporting events in Italy to be halted because of virus

Sports in brief: Brewers will pay Yelich until he's 50

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare

DeJong emerging in Cardinals cleanup role

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

NBA: Hawks beat Hornets in double overtime

Best player? In college basketball, that's still unclear

Girls prep basketball: Cascade star earns all-state honors again

Local & area roundup: Spartans add 3rd win on Florida road trip

Prep bowling: Mustangs pace all-area girls bowling team

Yelich will be paid deferred money by Brewers until 2042

Kansas still unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Wisconsin, Illinois climb, while Iowa falls

Men's college basketball: Illinois holds off Iowa to grab higher seed at Big Ten tourney

Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Goldschmidt homers in Cards’ win

Lakers end Clippers' 6-game winning streak

Sports briefs: No. 1-ranked Hawkeyes capture Big Ten crown

College basketball: ISU stuns No. 2 Baylor

PGA Tour: Hatton hands on to win Bay Hill for 1st PGA Tour title

College wrestling: Wahlert grad lives up to prediction