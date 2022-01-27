Will Kamentz rolled a 258-265—523 series to power the Dubuque Wahlert boys bowling team to the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional title on Thursday at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Kamentz won the individual crown as well, leading the Golden Eagles to a 3,034 total to hold off Cedar Falls’ 2,988 for the title. Western Dubuque finished fourth with a 2,792.
Also scoring for Wahlert were Nick Splinter (180-245—425), Caden Bainbridge (201-202—403), Brendon Poirier (190-179—369) and Carter Hancock (178-134—312).
The Bobcats were fronted by Nolan Vaske’s 199-205—404. Ethan Potter (178-211—389), Jude Ludwig (171-205—376), Aiden Besler (195-161—356) and Nick Sweeney (152-180—332) rounded out WD’s scoring.
The Western Dubuque girls finished runner-up with a 2,724, behind Cedar Falls’ 2,917. Wahlert placed sixth with a 2,427.
Baylee Neyen led the Bobcats with a 177-214—391. Kirsten Butcher (182-190—372), Brooklyn Neyen (143-195—338), Ceci Daly (173-155—328) and Brenna Neyen (156-157—313) also scored for WD.
Jamie Vondra rolled a 180-204—384 to front the Wahlert girls. Also scoring were Natalie Kelzer (194-169—363), Alaina Stecklein (202-138—340), Katelyn Vaassen (157-161—318) and Erin King (106-109—215).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 79, Boscobel 34 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olsen notched 21 points to lead the Cubans (15-1) in a blowout. Head coach Jerry Petitgoue recorded his 999th career victory and will attempt to get his 1,000th win Saturday when Cuba City hosts Milwaukee Carmen Northwest at 2 p.m.
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 40 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo’s 21 points catapulted the Pointers (14-2) to their sixth straight win and 12th victory over the last 13 games.
Alburnett 60, Dyersville Beckman 52 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell on the road and suffered their third straight loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Durant 53, Bellevue Marquette 47 (OT) — At Durant, Iowa: Megan Kremer had a monster game with 16 points and 20 rebounds, Elise Kilburg added 14 points, and Skylar Sieverding chipped in 12, but the Mohawks dropped a nail-biter in overtime.
Dyersville Beckman 56, Alburnett 40 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Trailblazers snapped a nine-game losing streak with the road victory.
Galena 54, West Carroll 27 — At Savanna, Ill.: Gracie Furlong had 18 points and Maggie Furlong added 10 to lead the Illinois Class 1A No. 8-ranked Pirates in a rout. Galena (22-3) has now won 17 of its last 18 contests.
PREP WRESTLING
Iowa City High 73, Dubuque Wahlert 3 — At Iowa City: Diego Mejia Moreno earned an 11-4 decision at 138 for the Golden Eagles lone victory of the match.
Center Point-Urbana 64, Maquoketa 12 — At Center Point, Iowa: Ian Meier (285) won by fall, Jackson Van Keuren (220) and Ivan Martin (132) earned decisions, but Maquoketa fell in a dual.
West Delaware 48, Independence 24 — At Independence, Iowa: The Hawks earned pins at seven different weight classes to pull away from Independence. Wyatt Voelker (220), Cameron Geuther (285), Carson Less (120), Blake Engel (132), Brent Yonkovic (138), Logan Peyton (152), and Kyle Cole (170) won by fall for West Delaware.
BOYS SWIMMING
Clinton 79, Dubuque Senior 71 —At Clinton, Iowa: The Rams won the 400 freestyle relay and got individual wins from Alex Dixon (200 freestyle), Jarrett Herber (100 butterfly), Walter Freund (100 freestyle), and Jack Tonn (500 freestyle).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 55, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Division III top-ranked Duhawks dominated the Prairie Wolves behind seven victories by fall. Jared Hensley (125), Aidan Evans (133), Gabe Fiser (165), Jacob Krakow (174), Shane Liegel (184), Derek Venteicher (197), and Dakoda Powell (285) all earned pins for Loras.