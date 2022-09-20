Hempstead's Kate Duehr swims the 500 yard freestyle during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior’s Molly Gilligan celebrates after winning the 100 yard freestyle against Hempstead at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center on Tuesday night. Gilligan won all four of her events in a 101-65 victory.
Hempstead's Emma Oberhoffer swims the 100 yard breaststroke during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Hempstead's Callie Dolphin dives in for her leg of 200 yard freestyle relay during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Molly Gilligan after the 100 yard freestyle during the Hempsted vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Savanna Koch swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Hempstead's Callie Dolphin swims the 100 yard butterfly during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Kaitlyn Vantiger at the start of the 100 yard backstroke during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Kaitlyn Vantiger swims the 100 yard backstroke during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Molly Gilligan dives in at the start of the 100 yard freestyle during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Hempstead's Kate Duehr swims the breast stroke in the 200 yard indvidual medley during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Hempstead's Kate Duehr swims the breast stroke in the 200 yard individual medley during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Senior's Kaitlyn Vantiger after the 100 yard backstroke during the Hempstead vs. Senior swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Molly Gilligan wanted to send out the senior class of Dubuque Senior swimmers in style Tuesday night.
And, she could think of no better way to pay tribute to Kyra Howieson, Ellie Kalb, Addison Lueken and Ava Reed than a 101-65 victory over rival Hempstead at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“It’s always important, because they’ve been here a long time and they’ve represented the team and our school so well,” said Gilligan, who won all four of her events. “You want to show them how much you appreciate them and everything they’ve done for you.
“Even though they’re only one year older than me, it definitely makes a difference in their maturity and leadership. They’ve been leaders since my freshman year as far as showing the younger girls what high school swimming is all about.”
Gilligan won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:05.61 and the 100 freestyle in 55.96 before anchoring the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 free relay of Evie Hall, Ana Konrardy, Josie Norton and Gilligan went 1:48.69, and the quartet of Kaitlyn Vantiger, Konrardy, Savanna Koch and Gilligan went 4:00.59 in the 400 free relay.
Vantiger posted Senior’s other two victories. She won the 50 freestyle in 26.44 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.07.
“This is always such a fun night, because you’re swimming against girls known for about nine years and it’s always such good competition,” Vantiger said. “There’s so much more energy in here, too, because this meet always draws a lot more people.
“It was nice to be able to send our seniors out on a positive note. This is one of their last big meets, and, obviously Hempstead is such a big rival of ours.”
Senior won six of the 11 contested varsity events and pulled away with six second-place finishes and nine third-place swims. There was no diving competition.
Hempstead opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Nora Davis (backstroke), Emma Oberhoffer (breaststroke), Callie Dolphin (butterfly) and Kenzie Tomkins (freestyle) won in 1:58.89.
Oberhoffer also claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.45, and Dolphin took the closest race of the night with a 1:03.30 to edge Koch by .02 seconds in the 100 butterfly. Kate Duehr won both of her individual events with a 2:26.38 in the 200 individual medley and a 5:46.34 in the 500 freestyle.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all season,” Duehr said. “I love this meet, because it gives you a chance to swim against a lot of your club teammates. Going out there and racing against the team we see at practice every day is a lot of fun, and it pushes you to work even harder.
“I’m really good friends with Molly, and it was fun to race her in the 400 free relay, even though she’s a lot faster than me. We don’t get to swim against each other very often, so it’s cool when we do.”
