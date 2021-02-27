Lengthwise, it has not been the season the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team was hoping for or expected.
But as far as the results go, the Spartans are making it a memorable one for all the right reasons.
American Rivers Conference leading and NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Dubuque continued to roll Saturday with a 94-70 rout of Luther on senior day at the Stoltz Center.
Dubuque moved to 10-0 overall, 6-0 in the American Rivers Conference.
“This year, you never know when it might be your last game, so we talk a little bit about those things,” Dubuque coach Robbie Sieverding said. “We haven’t played in 12 days, so you just don’t quite know what to expect. It’s been a heck of year with the unknown, but they’ve just had a great attitude and attacked every day.”
Dubuque looked to pull away midway through the first half as it used a 7-1 run highlighted by 3-pointers by Levi Scheuermann and Keegan Zimmerman to build a 20-10 advantage. Luther countered with an 11-3 run of its own tie it at 23 with 8:57 remaining. After a timeout, the Spartans punched right back with a 10-0 run behind another pair of 3s by Scheuermann and Zimmerman, and a short jumper by senior Peter Ragen.
The Spartans never looked back in a game they never trailed.
“We’re just thankful that our conference and our administration have given us the opportunity to play because we’ve made some unbelievable memories in our 10 games so far,” Sieverding said. “Our guys have really bought in and been a team-first kind of group.”
The Spartans jumped out to a 60-41 advantage at the 15:59 mark of the second half after Ragen took a rebound the length of the court for a layup, and drained one from long range on the next possession. Their biggest lead came with 6:06 remaining when senior Justin Smith scored on consecutive possessions for a commanding 85-54 lead.
Sieverding praised seniors Ragen and Smith in their final regular-season home contest.
“Both Pete and Justin have contributed in different ways,” he said. Pete’s been a bigger part statistic-wise to what we’re doing, but Justin has played some big minutes for us in the last three or four years. It’s great to see those guys finish their careers in a way like this where they are winning some games and playing so well.”
Ragen, who matched Scheuermann with a game-high 18 points, said the cohesiveness of this group has keyed their success so far.
“It just the team chemistry,” he said. “We all know what we’re good at and everyone buys into trusting each other and it just comes down to that.” We know what we are capable of and it just comes down to executing. We’ve learned and have continued to get better every game, so it’s just been a lot of fun.”
Ragen also says he has seen the program grow over his four years.
“The culture has changed for the better over the years,” he said. “Yes, it took time, but you know, so do all good things.”