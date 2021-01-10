Keith Johnson was an all-state talent while starring at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
He’s only gotten better.
Johnson scored a game-high 21 points and topped 1,000 for his career at Clarke University during the Pride’s 81-73 loss to MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday in Olathe, Kan.
Johnson, who added six rebounds and four blocked shots, entered the contest with 987 career points. His 1,000th point came at the 14:21 mark of the second half on an assist from Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake.
Only a junior, Johnson boosted his scoring total to 1,008 career points, good for 15th on the program’s all-time chart.
Deylon Johnson scored 14 points, Lake added 11 and Gabe Shields had 10 as the Pride fell to 5-6 overall, 4-4 in the Heart of America Conference.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 68, St. Francis (Ill.) 54 — At Kehl Center: Giana Michels and Makenna Haase scored 15 points apiece, Tina Ubl added 14 points and Nicole McDermott netted eight, and the NAIA No. 13-ranked Pride (11-1) flexed their muscle in upending No. 12 St. Francis (11-2).
Concordia (Wis.) 64, Loras 58 — At Mequon, Wis.: Cierra Bachmann scored 19 points, Lydia Breunig added nine points and new arrival Sami Martin scored six, but the Duhawks lost their season opener on the road.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 64, West Delaware 60 — At Wahlert: Duke Faley scored 18 points, Nathan Donovan added 16 points and TJ Fowler had 12 as the Golden Eagles (5-1) rallied in the second and third quarters before holding off the Hawks (4-6).
Cascade 40, Durant 25 — At Durant, Iowa: Eli Green scored 10 points and Jackson McAleer added nine as the Cougars (3-6) used a classic defensive effort to slow Durant.
Mineral Point 79, New Glarus 73 — At New Glarus, Wis.: Liam Stumpf scored 18 points, Joah Filardo added 15 points and Dominik McVay chipped in 13, as the Pointers (10-1) used a balanced attack to hold back New Glarus (7-4).
Cassville 55, Argyle 41 — At Cassville, Wis.: Cam Schmitz and Raz Okey went off for 17 points apiece as the Comets (4-5) pulled away to victory in the second half.
Dodgeville 63, Platteville 48 — At Platteville, Wis.: Wyatt Heer scored 14 points and Aidan Sparkman added 11, but the Hillmen couldn’t keep pace in the second half of a loss to Dodgeville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 66, Shullsburg 49 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Anna Wiegel sank five 3-pointers for a team-high 22 points, but the Wisconsin Division 5 No. 10-ranked Miners (11-4) fell short of top-ranked Black Hawk (8-0).
Platteville 63, River Valley 41 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Lizzie Poller scored 16 points, Camryn Nies added 14 points and Hailey Weigel 13 as the balanced Hillmen (6-3) cruised past River Valley.
Maquoketa 54, Western Dubuque 39 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals did just enough to pull away from the Bobcats in the revisiting of an old WaMaC Conference rivalry.
Bellevue 36, Tipton 17 — At Tipton, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 13-ranked Comets stifled the Tigers on defense to earn a road win.
Solon 43, Dyersville Beckman 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Kennedy Arens scored a game-high 16 points and Jenna Lansing added 11 points, but the Trailblazers (3-7) lost a close battle with Solon (8-2) on Friday night.
PREP WRESTLING
Bobcats finish 3-0 — At Marion, Iowa: Western Dubuque posted a strong day at the Linn-Mar Duals, securing wins over Clear Creek-Amana (53-24), Cedar Rapids Xavier (36-31) and Clinton (81 to minus-1).
Fred Kammiller (126), Trayton Kurimski (152), Dakota Lau (160), Evan Surface (182), Mitchell Ashline (220) and Jefferson Lux-Morales (285) earned falls for the Bobcats against Clear Creek-Amana.
Lux-Morales, Kammiller, Nathan Casey (132) and Nevin Pins (138) won by fall for the Bobcats in the match against the Saints.
The Bobcats earned nine falls in the rout over Clinton, which was deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Rams take 2nd — At Elkader, Iowa: Dubuque Senior finished second, Dubuque Wahlert placed third and Edgewood-Colesburg was fifth at the Central Invitational.
Seth Connolly won the 126-pound championship with a fall in 3:05 for the Rams, while the Golden Eagles crowned two champions in Dustin Digman (182) and John Valdez (220).
The Vikings won titles with Peyton Gaul (106) and Bo Stuble (170).
Noonan collects title — At Highland, Wis.: Aidan Noonan won the 132-pound championship at the Gary Curtis Invitational, helping Cascade to an eighth-place finish in the team standings. Cade Rausch added a third-place finish for the Cougars at 182.
Cardinals runner-up — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Ben Thines (170), Jackson Van Keuren (195), Lane Stender (220) and Will Caes (285) secured championships for Maquoketa at the Northeast Invite, powering the Cardinals to runner-up in the team standings.
Bellevue claimed championships by Quintin Pickett (145), Casey Tath (152), and Jacob Waller (182). The Comets placed fourth as a team.
Beckman 4th — At Delhi, Iowa: Dyersville Beckman placed fourth out of 12 teams at the Farr Jebens Invitational, led by Owen Huenergarth’s title at 195 pounds with a pin in 2:58.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 6, Mason City 3 — At Mystique Ice Center: Connor Lucas scored two third-period goals and added an assist, and Dan Schope contributed a goal and two assists to lead Dubuque to its seventh straight Midwest High School Hockey League win. Blake Bechen added a goal and an assist and Tristan Priest had a pair of assists, while Jeremiah Snyder and Drew Zillig scored goals and Michael Huseman picked up an assist. Isaac Tillman earned the win in net. The two teams play again at 11 a.m. today.