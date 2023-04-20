Beckman Catholic left no doubt on its home course.

Spurred by medalist Luke Harwick’s 68 and runner-up medalist Nate Offerman’s 73, the Trailblazers ran away from the pack to claim the team title in the Blazer Invitational at Dyersville Golf & Country Club on Wednesday with a meet-low 293 strokes.

