Beckman Catholic left no doubt on its home course.
Spurred by medalist Luke Harwick’s 68 and runner-up medalist Nate Offerman’s 73, the Trailblazers ran away from the pack to claim the team title in the Blazer Invitational at Dyersville Golf & Country Club on Wednesday with a meet-low 293 strokes.
Noah Boge and TJ Their each fired a 76 to complete a dominating effort from Beckman Catholic.
West Delaware (317) was second, Cascade (341) fifth, Maquoketa (358) sixth and Bellevue (385) seventh in the seven-team field.
Macoy Peyton, of West Delaware, tied for the meet’s third-best round with a 74. Tyler Smith and Brady Schlemme paced Cascade with rounds of 83, as well as Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig. Bellevue was led by Jensen Wedeking’s 84.
PREP SOFTBALL
Lena-Winslow 14, River Ridge/Scales Mound 4 — At Lena, Ill.: Sarah Winter went 2-for-3 and Millie Boden doubled for River Ridge/Scales Mound, but Lena-Winslow won via the mercy rule in six innings.
BOYS SOCCER
Waterloo West 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Wahawks’ Aidin Bajramovic scored the lone goal of the match to blank the Golden Eagles on Tuesday.
Clinton Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kannon Still and Trevor Klein recorded goals for Marquette, but Prince of Peace netted the game-winner in overtime on Tuesday.
Clayton Ridge 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder, Colton Hoeger and Kurt Ross scored, and Caden Strader stopped 10 shots in net as the Eagles blanked the Huskies on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
River Valley 3, Galena/East Dubuque 1 — At Galena, Ill.: Senior Maia Kropp tied the game at 1-1 with a shot from distance, but River Valley scored two late goals to pull away on Tuesday. The co-op recognized Kropp, Chloe Roland, Julia Townsend and Kayleigh Folks on senior night.
North Fayette Valley 4, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Amyra Millard stopped nine shots in net, but the Eagles were blanked at home on Tuesday.
BOYS PREP TRACK & FIELD
Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge 1st — At Lena, Ill.: Bradey Huseman won the 100 (11.34), Arthur Horn the 1,600 (4:50.30), Sam Grzeslo the 3,200 (12:45.10) and Traighton McGovern the high jump (1.68m) as Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge (124) won the team title at the Lena-Winslow Boys Invitational on Tuesday at Lena-Winslow High School. The tri-op also won the 4x800 in 9:53.68 (Sam Amaya, Harrison Kloss, Austin Haubenstricker and Isaac Rife).
